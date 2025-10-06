The Inner Secret To Looking Confident In Every Outfit: How To Pick The Right Bra For Your Bust Shape

Why Sharad Purnima Is Also Called Kojagari Purnima? Discover How Krishna’s Raas Leela Adds Magic To The Night

La Niña 2025 Could Shake Up India’s Weather! How This Climate Twist Could Impact Your Routine

Why Did Goddess Parvati Remain Childless For So Long? The Dark Curse Of Rati That Was Born From Love

Arbaaz And Sshura Khan Welcome Baby Girl: What It Means To Become A Father In Your Late 50s

This Diwali 2025, Try An Exceptional Laddoo That’s Nutritious, Delicious, And Packed With Festive Surprise!

Kojagari Puja 2025 Vrat Katha: Why Goddess Lakshmi Asks ‘Who Is Awake?' Puja Vidhi To Please Her Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

As the full moon rises in the clear autumn sky, people across India prepare for Kojagari Puja, also known as Sharad Purnima. Celebrated on the full moon night of the Ashwin month, this festival holds deep spiritual and cultural significance.

It is believed that on this sacred night, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, descends to earth to bless those who stay awake in her honour.

Across homes, the glow of diyas, the aroma of incense, and the hum of prayers fill the air. Families gather to perform the Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, offer sweets, and stay awake through the night - not out of superstition, but from faith that divine blessings come to those who keep their hearts and homes illuminated with devotion.

When Is Kojagari Puja 2025? Date, Time

Kojagari Puja, also known as Sharad Purnima, will be celebrated on Monday, October 6, 2025. On this full moon night, the moon is believed to shine with healing nectar - Amrit - and Goddess Lakshmi roams the earth asking, "Ko jagarti?" meaning "Who is awake?"

.The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 PM on October 6, 2025, and ends at 9:16 AM on October 7, 2025. Since the full moon night falls on October 6, devotees should perform the Lakshmi Puja on this day.

Those who stay awake in her name, performing Lakshmi Puja with devotion, are said to receive her abundant blessings. The full moon night is also considered highly auspicious for wealth, peace, and happiness in the household.

Why Goddess Lakshmi Asks 'Who Is Awake?': Legend Behind This

According to legend, once upon a time, Goddess Lakshmi decided to visit Earth on a bright Sharad Purnima night. Disguised as a divine traveller, she went from home to home asking, "Ko jagarti?"

In one household, everyone was asleep except a poor woman who had stayed awake, singing hymns and lighting a lamp in the Goddess's name. Impressed by her faith and simplicity, Lakshmi blessed her with endless prosperity.

Since then, devotees stay awake all night on Kojagari Purnima, believing that the Goddess personally visits homes to shower wealth and happiness on the deserving.

Kojagari Puja 2025 Vrat Katha

The Kojagari Vrat Katha narrates the story of King Chandrayana, a just ruler who once lost all his wealth due to misfortune. Despite hardship, he and his wife continued to worship Goddess Lakshmi with unwavering devotion.

One night, on Sharad Purnima, they fasted and stayed awake chanting her name. Moved by their faith, the Goddess appeared and asked what they desired. The king humbly requested that his people never face poverty again.

Pleased by his selflessness, Goddess Lakshmi not only restored his kingdom's prosperity but also blessed all who observe Kojagari fast with enduring wealth. The story became a timeless symbol of faith and the power of staying awake in devotion.

Kojagari Puja 2025: Puja Vidhi

The day begins with devotees cleaning their homes and setting up a sacred altar adorned with flowers, rice, betel leaves, fruits, and coins. The idol or image of Goddess Lakshmi is placed in the center.

As moonrise approaches, the Kojagari Puja begins. Devotees light diyas, offer sweets, puffed rice, milk, and kheer - all considered auspicious for the Goddess. Many families prepare kheer left under the moonlight, believed to absorb the moon's divine nectar, and consume it as Amrit prasad after midnight.

Staying awake throughout the night symbolizes alertness of spirit - a readiness to receive blessings, both material and spiritual.