Karwa Chauth 2025: Married Women Should Avoid These Mistakes While Using Chalni To See Their Husband's Face

Karwa Chauth is one of India's most cherished festivals, celebrated by married women as a sacred expression of love and devotion. Observed on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, it is a day when women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

Spiritually, Karwa Chauth represents faith, purity, and the divine energy that binds two souls together. As diyas flicker and mantras fill the air, the ritual becomes more than a tradition - it transforms into a powerful prayer of gratitude, endurance, and eternal love.

Let's understand the deeper significance of this age-old custom and what mistakes should never be made while observing it.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Time, and Shubh Muhurat

Karwa Chauth in 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, October 10.

Puja Muhurat: 05:16 PM to 06:29 PM (Duration - 1 hour 14 minutes)

Upavasa (Fasting) Time: 05:31 AM to 07:42 PM (14 hours 11 minutes)

Moonrise: 07:42 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM on Oct 09, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 07:38 PM on Oct 10, 2025

Why Women Use A Chalni During Karwa Chauth

The chalni, or sieve, used during the moon-viewing ritual, symbolizes filtering out negativity and seeing only purity and love. Women first look at the moon through the chalni, representing divine energy, and then shift their gaze toward their husband - symbolizing that they see their life partner through the lens of devotion and purity.

Spiritually, this gesture also signifies the idea that love must pass through patience, faith, and sacrifice to become eternal. However, to maintain the sanctity of this ritual, a few common mistakes must be avoided.

1. Using A Broken Or Dirty Chalni

Many women overlook this, but the chalni used for the ritual should be clean and unbroken. A damaged sieve is believed to carry negative energy and can symbolically "break" the flow of blessings. Always ensure it's new, clean, and used only for this purpose.

2. Watching The Moon Without Lighting A Diya

Before seeing the moon, a diya or lamp should be lit on the thali. The flame represents Agni (fire) - a witness to sacred vows and devotion. Looking at the moon without lighting the diya is considered incomplete and inauspicious, as the flame is believed to purify the ritual.

3. Viewing The Moon From Indoors Or Through Glass

Traditionally, women step outside to see the moon directly. Looking at the moon through a window or glass pane blocks the natural flow of lunar energy. Stepping out under the open sky and facing the moon directly enhances the positive spiritual vibration of the ritual.

4. Breaking The Fast Before Seeing The Moon

No matter how late the moonrise, women are advised not to drink water or eat before completing the chalni ritual. The fast is broken only after seeing the moon and taking the first sip of water offered by the husband. Doing so earlier is believed to make the vrat incomplete.

5. Forgetting To Offer Water To The Moon

The act of offering Arghya (water) to the moon before seeing it through the chalni holds deep spiritual importance. The moon represents calmness, love, and endurance - qualities essential in a marriage. Skipping this offering is seen as disrespecting the divine witness of the fast.

6. Performing The Ritual In A Rush

Karwa Chauth is not a hurried ritual; it's an emotional experience. Many women, in the excitement or due to time constraints, rush through the chalni puja. But it's important to take a few moments to close your eyes, express gratitude, and feel the depth of your prayer.

For centuries, Karwa Chauth has symbolized not just marital love but also faith, endurance, and emotional connection. The fasting and rituals remind couples of the power of love that thrives beyond material comfort. It's a day that bridges devotion and partnership - where the moon becomes the silent witness of a woman's unwavering love.