The Inner Secret To Looking Confident In Every Outfit: How To Pick The Right Bra For Your Bust Shape

Why Sharad Purnima Is Also Called Kojagari Purnima? Discover How Krishna’s Raas Leela Adds Magic To The Night

La Niña 2025 Could Shake Up India’s Weather! How This Climate Twist Could Impact Your Routine

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Moonrise Time, Puja Rituals, Vrat Katha, Mantras And More Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Karwa Chauth weaves together a beautiful story of love, faith, and devotion where fasting becomes more than just a ritual; it turns into a quiet promise of togetherness. As the moon glows in the night sky, countless women across India look up with love in their eyes, waiting to break their fast - not just with water, but with emotion.

Like every year, this year too, the sacred festival of love and endurance will be celebrated with immense joy and tradition. So, when exactly is Karwa Chauth this year, and what are the shubh muhurats and rituals you should follow? Let's dive into everything you need to know.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date And Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Karwa Chauth in 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:16 PM to 06:29 PM

Duration: 1 hour 14 minutes

Upavasa (Fasting) Time: 05:31 AM to 07:42 PM

Duration: 14 hours 11 minutes

Moonrise Time: 07:42 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM on October 9, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 07:38 PM on October 10, 2025

This means women observing the fast will begin before sunrise and break it only after sighting the moon in the evening, a gesture of pure love and dedication.

Why Karwa Chauth Is More Than Just A Fast

For centuries, Karwa Chauth has stood as a symbol of eternal love and devotion. But it's not just about fasting for a husband's long life - it's about faith, discipline, and emotional connection. Modern women often call it a festival of love that transcends food, as the fast is observed with full heart and belief.

In recent times, many husbands also fast alongside their wives - a sweet, equal exchange of care and companionship. Because love, after all, is about doing something selflessly for each other.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Vrat Katha

The Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha tells the tale of Queen Veeravati, who observed her first fast after marriage with deep devotion. However, tricked by her brothers into breaking the fast before moonrise, tragedy struck as her husband, the king, fell ill. Heartbroken, Veeravati prayed and fasted with all her soul, and her sincere devotion brought him back to life.

This story highlights the strength of a woman's faith and her unshakable love. It's a reminder that Karwa Chauth is not just about tradition - it's about emotional resilience and the power of belief.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Rituals

The day begins early before sunrise with Sargi - a meal lovingly prepared by the mother-in-law, including fruits, sweets, and parathas. After this, the fast begins, and women abstain from food and water until moonrise.

In the evening, women dress in traditional attire - often red, symbolizing love and fertility - and gather for the Karwa Chauth Puja. The Karwa, or earthen pot, is filled with water and placed near the deity. The puja thali is decorated with diyas, sindoor, and sweets.

During the puja, women listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha and exchange Karwas as a mark of sisterhood. When the moon finally rises, they view it through a sieve, offer water to the moon, and then to their husbands - breaking their fast with the first sip of water or bite given by them.

Karwa Chauth: Powerful Mantras To Chant

Chanting mantras during the puja is believed to enhance positivity and strengthen the bond between partners. Some important ones include:

1. Om Umaayae Namah - Invoking Goddess Parvati's blessings for marital harmony.

2. Om Namah Shivaya - A prayer for strength and devotion.

3. Karva Chauth Katha Shravanam Punyam Kuru Maa Parvati - Chanted during the story recital to seek divine blessings.

These sacred chants purify the atmosphere, filling it with divine energy and serenity.

Why The Moon Is Important

The moon, in Hindu belief, symbolizes beauty, peace, and eternal love. Watching the moon together signifies completeness, like the moon and its reflection, two souls united in faith.

The act of offering water to the moon and husband is deeply spiritual, marking the end of the fast and the beginning of renewed love.