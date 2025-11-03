Sidharth Malhotra Ate This During Early Struggle Days, But Is It Healthy And Can You Survive On It Too?

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why The Rare Triple Alignment On 3rd November Is Seen As The Year’s Most Powerful Day

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Is Shafali Verma? The Girl Who Said God Sent Her To Do Something Special

Winter Is Coming, And So Are Dry Lips! Try These Simple Fixes To Keep Them Plush And Smooth

Kartik Purnima 2025: How Many Diyas To Light In Your Home? Can You Donate Earthen Lamps? Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

As the month of Kartik draws to a close, Hindu homes across India prepare to glow in the gentle, golden light of earthen lamps. Kartik Purnima is a day that blends devotion, beauty, and spiritual awakening.

The last full moon of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik is believed to be one of the most powerful nights to attract divine blessings, cleanse past karmas, and invite abundance into life. Lighting diyas on this day isn't just a ritual; it's a conversation with the divine - one flickering flame at a time.

Kartik Purnima 2025: Date And Time

Kartik Purnima in 2025 will be observed from November 4 at 10:36 PM to November 5 at 6:48 PM, with the Purnima Tithi (full moon phase) at its peak on November 5.

The moonrise on the full moon day will occur at 4:36 PM, creating a spectacular view of the night sky.

The festival of Dev Deepawali, celebrated in Varanasi and across India, coincides with Kartik Purnima. The most auspicious time to light diyas is between 5:15 PM and 7:50 PM, when, as believers say, even the gods descend to earth to witness the light of human devotion.

Kartik Purnima 2025: Significance of Lighting Diyas

In Hindu tradition, light has always symbolized victory - not just over darkness, but over ignorance, doubt, and ego. On Kartik Purnima, lighting diyas is believed to invite Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Lakshmi into one's home. The day marks the time when the gods, after their cosmic slumber, awaken to bless humanity.

The diya itself is symbolic - the wick represents the self, the oil represents worldly desires, and the flame represents divine knowledge. When lit, it reminds us that even in the darkest night, a single flame can create hope, clarity, and calm. This is why families light diyas across courtyards, balconies, and temples, turning the night into a quiet celebration of inner peace and devotion.

Kartik Purnima 2025: How Many Diyas To Light In Your Home?

There's no fixed number written in stone, but ancient beliefs suggest that lighting an odd number of diyas brings auspicious results - 5, 7, 11, 21, 51, or even 101. Each number carries symbolic meaning - five diyas for the five elements, seven for seven chakras, and 21 or more for wishes of prosperity and longevity.

Diyas are traditionally filled with pure ghee or mustard oil, both known to purify the atmosphere and invite positive energy. Place them strategically - near your main entrance, by the Tulsi plant, on your terrace, and in your courtyard - to ensure the divine light touches every corner of your home.

Even more important than the number of diyas is the intent behind them. Light them with gratitude, chant "Om Namo Narayanaya" or "Om Namah Shivaya," and offer them as a symbol of surrender and faith.

Kartik Purnima 2025: Can You Donate Earthen Lamps? Know The Benefits

Donating earthen lamps on Kartik Purnima is believed to multiply one's spiritual merit. According to the scriptures, when you give light to another person, you are symbolically guiding them toward knowledge, kindness, and hope. This act of daan (charity) is said to remove karmic blocks and bless the giver with prosperity and peace.

If visiting the Ganges or another holy river isn't possible, devotees can mix Ganga water in their bath at home and offer diyas in the evening. The donation can be as simple as giving lamps to a nearby temple, an elderly person, or someone who cannot afford them. The essence lies not in the grandeur but in the purity of giving.

It's also said that lighting diyas near flowing water on Kartik Purnima brings emotional healing and balances inner energy. The sight of thousands of diyas floating on rivers, especially in Varanasi during Dev Deepawali, captures the true meaning of spiritual surrender - light, reflection, and gratitude merging into one divine spectacle.