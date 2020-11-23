Kansa Vadh 2021: Date, Ritual And Significance Of This Day Yoga Spirituality oi-Prerna Aditi

In Hindu mythology, there are various stories that tell us in detail about the Hindu culture. One such story is Lord Krishna and how he killed Kansa, an evil ruler of Mathura (in Uttar Pradesh).

The incident is popularly known as 'Kansa Vadh' and it symbolises the triumph of good over bad. On this day King Ugrasen was reinstated as the new king of Mathura. This year the date falls on 13 November 2021. In order to know more about this day, scroll down the article to read more.

Date

Every year the Dashmi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik is observed as Kansa Vadh. The day marks the battle fought between Lord Krishna and His uncle & ruler of Mathura, Kansa. After killing Kansa, Lord Krishna released His biological parents Devaki and Basudeva along with His maternal grandfather King Ugrasen.

Rituals Of Kansa Vadh

On the occasion of Kansa Vadh, devotees of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radharani offer prayers to them.

They offer different kinds of sweets and offerings to the deities.

Devotees carry out a large procession and chant 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

People prepare a statue of Kansa and burn it to mark the triumph of goodness over evil.

The burning of the statue of Kansa symbolises the fact that evil is short lived.

People of Mathura, decorate every nook and corner of their city. They organise and participate in several cultural events including music, singing, dancing, etc.

A skit named 'Kansa Vadh Leela' is portrayed and enjoyed by the people of Mathura.

Significance Of Kansa Vadh

Kansa was the mighty ruler of Mathura who did various evil deeds during his reign.

Soon he came to know that he would be killed at the hands of the 8th child of his sister Devaki.

Since he suspected that the child can not necessarily be in a particular order, he imprisoned his sister along with her husband Basudeva and killed their newborns right after they were born.

He tried to kill Lord Krishna as well but the Lord Vishnu played a trick right after the birth of Krishna.

Krishna was swapped by his father Basudev as soon as he was born.

After Kansa got to know that Devaki's 8th child is safe and sound in Vrindavan, he attempted to kill Lord Krishna numerous times.

After the last attempt of Kansas to kill Lord Krishna, the Lord himself went on to fight the king and defeated him.

The king was eventually killed and King Ugrasen was reinstated as the king of Mathura.