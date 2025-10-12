Kaal Ashtami And Ahoi Ashtami 2025: How Devotees Can Seek Blessings And Observe the Day

Running Out Of Diwali Gift Ideas? Here’s How To Curate The Perfect Diwali Gift Hamper That Everyone Will Love

In the spiritual calendar of 2025, Monday, October 13 holds deep significance as it marks the observance of two important Hindu festivals: Kaal Ashtami and Ahoi Ashtami. These festivals, though distinct in their origins and rituals, converge on the same day, offering devotees a unique opportunity to engage in acts of devotion, seek protection, and pray for the well-being of their loved ones.

Kaal Ashtami: Honoring Lord Bhairav

Date And Time

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Ashtami Tithi: Begins at 12:24 PM on October 13 and ends at 11:10 AM on October 14

Significance

Kaal Ashtami, also known as Kaal Bhairav Ashtami, is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. This day is observed on the Ashtami tithi during the Krishna Paksha (waning moon phase) of each lunar month. The eighth day after the full moon is considered particularly auspicious for worshipping Lord Bhairav, believed to offer protection and remove negative energies. Devotees observe fasts and perform rituals to seek his blessings for strength and spiritual growth.

Ahoi Ashtami: A Mother's Prayer For Her Children

Date And Time

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Ashtami Tithi: Begins at 12:24 PM on October 13 and ends at 11:10 AM on October 14

Begins at 12:24 PM on October 13 and ends at 11:10 AM on October 14 Puja Muhurat: 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM

Significance

Ahoi Ashtami is a heartfelt festival observed by mothers, especially in North India, to pray for the health, longevity, and happiness of their children. The vrat (fast) is observed on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, falling eight days before Diwali. Mothers observe a nirjala vrat (fast without food or water) and offer prayers to Ahoi Mata, a benevolent form of Goddess Parvati, seeking protection for their children from illness, danger, and untimely death.

Observing Both Festivals On The Same Day

The convergence of Kaal Ashtami and Ahoi Ashtami on October 13, 2025, provides an auspicious occasion for devotees to engage in both sets of rituals:

Morning: Begin with the observance of Kaal Ashtami, offering prayers and seeking protection and strength from Lord Bhairav.

Begin with the observance of Kaal Ashtami, offering prayers and seeking protection and strength from Lord Bhairav. Evening: Transition to Ahoi Ashtami rituals, fasting and praying for the well-being and longevity of children.

Transition to Ahoi Ashtami rituals, fasting and praying for the well-being and longevity of children. Offerings: Use yellow and golden offerings symbolizing divine blessings.

Use yellow and golden offerings symbolizing divine blessings. Charity: Donate educational materials to promote learning and wisdom.

Donate educational materials to promote learning and wisdom. Mantras: Recite Guru mantras along with Ahoi Mata prayers to enhance spiritual protection.

Recite Guru mantras along with Ahoi Mata prayers to enhance spiritual protection. Feeding: Feed the needy or offer food to Brahmins to invite good karma.

Feed the needy or offer food to Brahmins to invite good karma. Spiritual Practices: Engage in meditation or reflection to achieve inner peace and spiritual clarity.

The dual observance of Kaal Ashtami and Ahoi Ashtami on October 13, 2025, offers a unique opportunity for devotees to seek divine blessings for protection, strength, and the well-being of their loved ones. By engaging in the rituals and prayers associated with these festivals, individuals can boost spiritual growth, reinforce familial bonds, and invite positive energies into their lives. As these sacred observances converge, they remind us of the enduring power of devotion and the protective embrace of the divine.