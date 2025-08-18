Is Hartalika Teej 2025 On August 25 Or 26? Know Rituals, Muhurat, Significance And Puja Timings

English Edition
Hartalika Teej is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily by women in North India, Nepal, and parts of South India. Observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Bhadrapada, this festival holds deep spiritual and cultural importance. It is a day dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, symbolizing devotion, marital bliss, and feminine strength.

When Is Hartalika Teej In 2025?

In 2025, Hartalika Teej falls on Tuesday, August 26. The Tritiya Tithi (third lunar day) begins on Monday, August 25, at 12:34 PM and ends on Tuesday, August 26, at 1:54 PM. Since the auspicious Pratahkal (morning) puja falls on August 26, that is when the festival is celebrated.

Significance Of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej commemorates the legend of Goddess Parvati's devotion and penance to marry Lord Shiva. According to the myth, Parvati's father, King Himavan, arranged her marriage to Lord Vishnu. However, Parvati was determined to marry only Lord Shiva. With the help of her friend, she was taken to a forest, where she performed severe penance to win Shiva's favor. Impressed by her devotion, Shiva agreed to marry her. This story symbolizes the power of dedication and the strength of women's will.

The festival is primarily observed by women to seek marital bliss, the well-being of their husbands, and the blessing of children. Unmarried women also observe the fast in hopes of finding a suitable life partner.

Muhurat Timings For Hartalika Teej 2025

For those observing the Pratahkal (morning) puja, the auspicious timing is:

Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 5:56 AM to 8:31 AM (Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes)

These timings are considered ideal for performing the puja and seeking blessings.

Rituals And Traditions Of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej is marked by various rituals and traditions that highlight devotion and cultural heritage:

Fasting: Women observe a strict Nirjala Vrat (fast without water) from sunrise to sunset. Some may consume fruits and milk.

Puja: Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, offering flowers, fruits, and sweets. Clay idols or images of the deities are often used.

Mehndi Application: Women apply henna on their hands and feet, symbolizing joy and auspiciousness.

Traditional Attire: Red or green sarees are worn, representing prosperity and fertility.

Songs and Dance: Devotional songs and traditional dances are performed to celebrate the festival.

Swinging: Women often swing on decorated swings, symbolizing the arrival of the monsoon and seasonal joy.

Hartalika Teej is a celebration of love, devotion, and the strength of women. It brings together communities in joyous celebration, fostering unity and cultural pride. As we approach this auspicious day on August 26, 2025, let us embrace the traditions and rituals that have been passed down through generations, honoring Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, and seeking their blessings for a harmonious and prosperous life.

