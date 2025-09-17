English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

How to Perform Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Rituals, Significance, and Devotional Chants Everyone Should Know

By

Vishwakarma Puja is a festival celebrated across India to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the gods. It is especially observed by artisans, engineers, factory workers, and professionals who rely on tools and machinery in their work. On this day, devotees will worship their tools, machinery, and instruments, seeking blessings for success, safety, and prosperity in their work.

Bless Your Tools On Vishwakarma Puja

Significance Of Vishwakarma Puja

The festival has deep spiritual and cultural significance:

  • Honouring Lord Vishwakarma: He is revered as the creator of divine tools, chariots, and weapons.
  • Blessings for Work and Tools: Worshipping him brings success, skill, and safety in professional and industrial tasks.
  • Celebration of Skills and Technology: The puja highlights the importance of craftsmanship, engineering, and industrial work.
  • Protection and Prosperity: Devotees believe that praying to Lord Vishwakarma protects against accidents and ensures smooth work operations.
  • Cultural Importance: Widely celebrated in factories, workshops, offices, and engineering institutions across India.

Rituals of Vishwakarma Puja

The rituals are simple but meaningful:

  • Workspace Cleaning: Offices, workshops, and factories are cleaned thoroughly before the puja.
  • Altar Setup: A picture or idol of Lord Vishwakarma is decorated with flowers, fruits, incense, and lamps.
  • Tool and Machinery Worship: Tools, machines, instruments, and vehicles are worshipped to seek divine blessings.
  • Offerings (Prasad): Fruits, sweets, turmeric, yellow cloth, and betel nuts are offered.
  • Lighting Lamps and Incense: Diyas and incense sticks are lit to create a sacred atmosphere.
  • Chanting and Aarti: Devotees recite or sing the Vishwakarma Aarti in English or local language.
  • Community Sharing: Prasad is distributed among colleagues, workers, and family members.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranjeet Raj Diler (@itz_diler)

Devotional Chants Of Vishwakarma Aarti

Here are the lyrics of the Vishwakarma Aarti translated in English:

O Lord Vishwakarma, architect divine,
Creator of tools, machines, and design.
We bow to thee with reverence true,
Bless our work, in all we do.

From Dwarka's walls to Lanka's gate,
Your craftsmanship is truly great.
Guide our hands, our minds, our skill,
Grant us success, and peace instill.

O Vishwakarma, we seek your grace,
In every task, in every place.
May our endeavors prosper and grow,
With your blessings, let success flow.

We honor you, the master of art,
With humble hearts, we do our part.
O Lord, on this sacred day,
Lead us on the righteous way.

Jai Vishwakarma, Jai Jai Vishwakarma,
Bless our work, our lives, our karma.

Vishwakarma Puja is a celebration of skill, creativity, and dedication. By worshipping Lord Vishwakarma and offering prayers to tools and machinery, devotees seek prosperity, safety, and success in their work. The festival is celebrated to value hard work, craftsmanship, and innovation, keeping the spirit of creativity alive throughout the year.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Article Published On: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 13:21 [IST]
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out