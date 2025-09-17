Latest Updates
How to Perform Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Rituals, Significance, and Devotional Chants Everyone Should Know
Vishwakarma Puja is a festival celebrated across India to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the gods. It is especially observed by artisans, engineers, factory workers, and professionals who rely on tools and machinery in their work. On this day, devotees will worship their tools, machinery, and instruments, seeking blessings for success, safety, and prosperity in their work.
Significance Of Vishwakarma Puja
The festival has deep spiritual and cultural significance:
- Honouring Lord Vishwakarma: He is revered as the creator of divine tools, chariots, and weapons.
- Blessings for Work and Tools: Worshipping him brings success, skill, and safety in professional and industrial tasks.
- Celebration of Skills and Technology: The puja highlights the importance of craftsmanship, engineering, and industrial work.
- Protection and Prosperity: Devotees believe that praying to Lord Vishwakarma protects against accidents and ensures smooth work operations.
- Cultural Importance: Widely celebrated in factories, workshops, offices, and engineering institutions across India.
Rituals of Vishwakarma Puja
The rituals are simple but meaningful:
- Workspace Cleaning: Offices, workshops, and factories are cleaned thoroughly before the puja.
- Altar Setup: A picture or idol of Lord Vishwakarma is decorated with flowers, fruits, incense, and lamps.
- Tool and Machinery Worship: Tools, machines, instruments, and vehicles are worshipped to seek divine blessings.
- Offerings (Prasad): Fruits, sweets, turmeric, yellow cloth, and betel nuts are offered.
- Lighting Lamps and Incense: Diyas and incense sticks are lit to create a sacred atmosphere.
- Chanting and Aarti: Devotees recite or sing the Vishwakarma Aarti in English or local language.
- Community Sharing: Prasad is distributed among colleagues, workers, and family members.
Devotional Chants Of Vishwakarma Aarti
Here are the lyrics of the Vishwakarma Aarti translated in English:
O
Lord
Vishwakarma,
architect
divine,
Creator of tools, machines, and design.
We bow to thee with reverence true,
Bless our work, in all we do.
From
Dwarka's
walls
to
Lanka's
gate,
Your craftsmanship is truly great.
Guide our hands, our minds, our skill,
Grant us success, and peace instill.
O
Vishwakarma,
we
seek
your
grace,
In every task, in every place.
May our endeavors prosper and grow,
With your blessings, let success flow.
We
honor
you,
the
master
of
art,
With humble hearts, we do our part.
O Lord, on this sacred day,
Lead us on the righteous way.
Jai
Vishwakarma,
Jai
Jai
Vishwakarma,
Bless our work, our lives, our karma.
Vishwakarma Puja is a celebration of skill, creativity, and dedication. By worshipping Lord Vishwakarma and offering prayers to tools and machinery, devotees seek prosperity, safety, and success in their work. The festival is celebrated to value hard work, craftsmanship, and innovation, keeping the spirit of creativity alive throughout the year.