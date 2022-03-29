Just In
Hindu New Year 2022 Horoscope : Know The Annual Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs
We usually mark the New Year as per the Gregorian Calendar and that is 01 January, but when we take into consideration the Hindu Calendar, the day falls on Pratipada or Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year, it will be falling on 02 April and therefore, it will have an impact on you. For some it will bring joy and happiness, others may face challenges and obstacles in their path. Check out how the Hindu New Year will be for you. Here are our annual predictions on all 12 zodiac signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
You need to focus more on your work and take more risks and you will be rewarded accordingly. You can engage in charitable works around this time. You will gain a lot because of your constant effort. Your mindset will change during this time and the intensity of your relationship will also increase. You will be in complete love with your life partner.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
If you are already in a relationship, then you need to understand your life partner's perspectives. For people who are engaged in the science industry, especially in the mining sector, there will be a lot of opportunities. If you have any health-related issues, you need to address them immediately. Opt for a healthy diet and exercise to keep yourself fit. You will get a lot of support from your peers and colleagues. Success will find you soon.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Your teachers or seniors will support you and that is how you will come across many opportunities. Your hard work will pay off in some time. Careerwise, there will be some transformation. Employed people will experience huge success and achieve desired results. For people who are single, marriage is on the cards. Time will be perfect if you want to settle with your life partner.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
If you are stepping into the new phase of your life, there will be numerous possibilities. Talking about your work, around April, you will get desired results. Your loved ones will be safe and secure. Travel may not be on the cards. Try to communicate well with your life partner so that the distance between the both of you doesn't increase. Take care of your health by maintaining a healthy food habit.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
If you want to maintain a healthy lifestyle then take care of your food habits and exercise on a daily basis. People who are single and looking for their life partner, chances are that they may get married. As time progresses you will get to know more about their unique qualities. Talking about your career, you need to focus more on your team building capacities and partnerships.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Even if the first half of the year may seem at crossroads with you, the second half will be in your favour. You will excel careerwise during that time. You need to focus on good communication skills which will help you in your job. People who want to get married, now is the time. Stay organised and plan ahead to get rid of your problems. Your financial condition will be good as well.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Be calm while making decisions, avoid doing it in a rush else everything may get spoiled. If you focus on your goals, you will succeed. If you are planning to get married, then try to settle from April onwards as time will be favourable for you. Your relationship with your life partner will be strong and will stand the test of time. With hard work, you will find success.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Talking about your health, you need to pay attentional to the emotional and physical aspect of it. To keep yourself fit, do meditation and yoga. You will spend a lot of time with your family members. You will also prove to be a good leader and people may follow you. Talking about balancing your work and personal life, you need to set your priorities straight.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Businessmen will be interested in new ventures and opportunities. Choose a safe way to proceed as taking risks may not work in your favour. You need to stay on the right path and not deviate. People who are married should focus more on their family goals. You need to work hard to achieve your dreams. Also, try to stay in a healthy environment, avoid being in polluted areas.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
If you want to get married, now is the right time. Your family will support you and be with you whenever you need them. You need to focus on physical and mental well being. Talking about your career, you will enjoy your work. The time is good if you want to invest in real estate. If you want to live a happy life then focus on your emotional and phyical well being.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Talking about your career, there will be more clarity and that will let you focus more on your dreams. People who are engaged in social service activities, society will benefit from them. Your financial condition will be good. You need to work on your communication skills, but humour will rule your life. Businessmen need to focus on their long term partnerships. You need to take care of yourself and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
There will be new opportunities for you careerwise. Your energy will be clean and that will bring positive changes. The second half of the year will be busy as there will be numerous events. Keep it safe and do not take chances especially when it comes to your career. You will be successful. Also, you need to focus on your emotional well being and therefore, medidation is something you need to practice on a daily basis.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
