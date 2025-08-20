School Holiday On August 19 Across India: Which States Declared It And What Were The Reasons?

Who Was Achyut Potdar? Bollywood Mourns The ‘3 Idiots’ Professor Who Passes Away At 91

Putin’s 'Poop Suitcase': Doctors Can Use Stool To Detect These 7 Deadly Illnesses Before Symptoms Appear

Gen Z Drinks Far Less Than Millennials, And It’s Changing America’s Social Life In 2025

Pithori Amavasya 2025: Bhadrapada Amavasya Significance, Key Rituals And Muhurat Timings You Should Know

Sadbhavana Diwas 2025: 10 Fascinating Facts About Rajiv Gandhi On His Birth Anniversary

Sadbhavana Diwas 2025: Whose Birth Anniversary Is It? Know Date, History And Significance

Daily Horoscope, Aug 20, 2025: Libra to Pisces; Astrological Prediction for all Zodiac Signs

Hartalika Teej 2025 Horoscope: Virgos Must Let Go Of Burden From Past, Taurus Will Have Financial Stability

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Lord Ganesha Loves 21 Flowers And What Each One Symbolises In Devotion Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Devotees across India prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi with offerings of modaks, durva grass, and most importantly, flowers. Flowers are not just decorative in Hindu rituals; they carry deep spiritual meaning.

For Lord Ganesha, 21 specific flowers hold a special significance, each representing a unique energy, virtue, or blessing.

Offering these flowers is believed to please the deity, remove obstacles, and invite prosperity into one's life. But why exactly does Ganesha love these flowers, and what does each one symbolise in devotion?

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from Tuesday, 26 August 2025 at 1:54 pm to Wednesday, 27 August 2025 at 3:44 pm. Let's explore the meaning behind these sacred blooms.

1. Hibiscus - Symbol Of Power And Vitality

The red hibiscus is one of Lord Ganesha's favourite flowers. It represents strength, energy, and purity of devotion. Offering hibiscus is said to invoke Ganesha's blessings for vitality and protection from negativity.

2. Marigold - Blessing of Positivity

Marigold flowers stand for optimism, freshness, and new beginnings. Devotees believe that marigolds drive away negative energy and invite prosperity when offered to Lord Ganesha.

3. Lotus - Divine Purity

The lotus flower signifies purity of heart and divine consciousness. Just as a lotus rises unstained from the mud, it inspires devotees to rise above challenges with Ganesha's guidance.

4. Jasmine - Offering of Love

Jasmine flowers carry a delicate fragrance that represents love, beauty, and purity. Offering jasmine symbolizes a devotee's heartfelt affection and unconditional surrender to Lord Ganesha.

5. Chrysanthemum - Protection from Obstacles

This flower embodies trust and truth. Offering chrysanthemums to Ganesha is believed to remove obstacles and bring clarity in decision-making.

6. Parijat - Gift of the Heavens

Parijat flowers, also known as night-flowering jasmine, are associated with divine blessings. Offering them to Ganesha signifies eternal devotion and spiritual growth.

7. Magnolia - Awakening Inner Wisdom

Magnolia flowers symbolize dignity and perseverance. In Ganesha worship, they are linked to awakening inner wisdom and self-confidence.

8. Rose - Symbol of Devotion

The rose is universal in representing love, and for Ganesha, it signifies sincere devotion. Offering roses helps devotees deepen their spiritual connection.

9. Durva Grass with Flowers - Eternal Bond

While durva grass is the most important offering to Lord Ganesha, when paired with flowers, it strengthens the bond between devotee and deity. It symbolizes longevity and divine blessings.

10. Kaner (Oleander) - Simplicity in Devotion

Oleander flowers represent simplicity and humility. Offering them reminds devotees that true devotion lies in purity of intent, not grandeur.

11. Chameli - Energizing the Spirit

Chameli flowers are offered to energise the spirit and awaken positivity. They symbolise inner enthusiasm and devotion to the divine.

12. Shankhapushpi - Blessings of Intelligence

Shankhapushpi flowers are closely linked with wisdom and intellect. Offering them is believed to invoke Ganesha's blessings for knowledge and academic success.

13. Blue Lotus - Rare Devotion

The blue lotus is rare and deeply spiritual. It represents enlightenment, spiritual depth, and Ganesha's blessings for inner peace.

14. Datura - The Sacred Flower of Transformation

Though poisonous, datura holds a sacred place in Ganesha's worship. It represents transformation, the destruction of ignorance, and spiritual awakening.

15. Ketaki (Screwpine) - A Spiritual Awakening

Ketaki flowers are known for their strong fragrance. Offering them symbolizes awakening spiritual awareness and attracting divine favor.

16. Champa - Harmony and Peace

Champa flowers represent harmony, beauty, and peace. They are offered to Ganesha to invite serenity into one's home and relationships.

17. Palash - Fire of Devotion

The bright orange Palash flower represents the fire of devotion and purity. It is said to strengthen one's determination in prayer.

18. Tagar - Blessing of Serenity

Tagar flowers, often white in color, stand for calmness and inner peace. Offering them invites stability in life.

19. Arka (Crown Flower) - Symbol of Strength

Arka flowers are considered powerful in rituals. They represent resilience, strength, and the power to overcome challenges.

20. Aparajita - Victory Over Obstacles

Aparajita flowers, also known as Clitoria, symbolize victory and success. Offering them ensures Ganesha's blessings in overcoming difficulties.

21. Champaka - Prosperity and Joy

Champaka flowers carry a divine fragrance and represent prosperity, abundance, and joy when offered to Lord Ganesha.

Each bloom has its own energy and significance, making the offering deeply meaningful. By presenting these flowers with devotion, devotees not only honor Ganesha but also align themselves with qualities like purity, wisdom, love, and strength.