Fourth Day Of Onam 2025: Kerala Comes Alive With Colourful Celebrations And Unique Festive Rituals

The journey of Onam is like a story unfolding over ten days, with each day carrying its own rhythm and mood. By the time Kerala reaches Visakam, the fourth day, the air feels different-charged with anticipation, busier kitchens, more colourful floral carpets, and the unmistakable beat of drums echoing through villages and towns. Homes are bustling with activity-women carefully preparing pickles, papadams, and other culinary essentials for the grand Sadhya, while men and children take part in decorating the surroundings. Pookalams, the intricate floral carpets that began as simple designs, now bloom into multi-layered works of art, vibrant with the colours of fresh flowers. T

The unmistakable beat of drums, echoing through villages and towns, signals the start of lively performances and public gatherings, including the famed Pulikkali Tiger Dance in Thrissur. By Visakam, Onam has fully awakened, and every sight, sound, and scent seems to pulse with festive joy, drawing both families and communities into its celebratory rhythm.

The Significance Of Visakam

Visakam, also called Vishagam, is when the excitement for Onam begins to peak. It is the day families turn their attention towards serious preparations for the grand Thiruvonam feast. In many homes, this is when women get together to prepare essential accompaniments like pickles and papadams that will later find a place on the traditional Onam Sadhya spread.

At the same time, the pookalam-the floral carpet that has been growing day by day becomes more elaborate and vibrant. Designs turn intricate, and the doorstep decorations begin to look like full works of art, reflecting both creativity and devotion.

Pulikkali: The Tiger Dance Of Thrissur

No discussion of Visakam is complete without mentioning Pulikkali, the spectacular "Tiger Dance" that draws crowds from all over Kerala.

Originating in Thrissur district, this centuries-old folk art features performers painted in vivid shades of yellow, black, and red, resembling tigers or leopards.

Dancers move rhythmically to the beats of Chenda, Thakil, and Udukku drums, creating a dramatic and lively spectacle.

While Pulikkali is a highlight in Thrissur on Visakam, other parts of Kerala may enjoy it at different points during Onam or focus on local cultural events.

The dance is a celebration of energy, colour, and community spirit, offering a glimpse into Kerala's rich folk traditions.

Why Visakam Stands Out

Visakam is a turning point in Onam's progression. If Atham sparks the beginning and Chodhi sets the pace, Visakam is the day when festivities truly accelerate.

Homes bustle with cooking and storing preparations for the feast.

The floral art at doorsteps reflects growing joy and anticipation.

Communities unite through Pulikkali in Thrissur, creating a cultural energy that is hard to miss.

It is this balance between intimate family traditions and public celebration that makes Visakam memorable.

The Pulse Of Onam Quickens

By the fourth day of Onam, Kerala is no longer just preparing, it is celebrating in full colour. The scents from kitchens, the layered beauty of pookalams, and the playful ferocity of Pulikkali together give Visakam its unique charm. It is a reminder that Onam is not only about the grand finale but also about the build-up-the way each day adds a note to the festival's symphony.