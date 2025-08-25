First Day Of Onam 2025: Atham Marks The Beginning Of The Kerala Festival, Where The Real Magic Builds Ahead

Bedroom Vastu Tips For Newlyweds: What Married Couple Should Know Before Sleeping Together For The First Time

Every Malayali knows that special feeling when August drifts in and Atham arrives-the day that breathes life into Onam. This year, Atham falls on 26th August 2025, marking the beginning of Kerala's grandest festival. It's not just a mere date on the calendar, but the start of ten days filled with colour, rituals, and nostalgia. For many, Atham is a memory lane of waking up early, the fragrance of fresh flowers, temple bells in the distance, and the excitement of what's to come.

The Significance Of Atham

Atham is the curtain-raiser of Onam. According to legend, this is the day people begin preparing to welcome King Mahabali, the noble ruler who visits Kerala once a year to see his beloved subjects. It is believed that his reign was the golden era of prosperity and equality, and Onam commemorates his return.

Beyond mythology, Atham also symbolises the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the harvest season-a reason for every household to rejoice with gratitude.

Athapookalam: The First Layer Of Flowers

One of the most nostalgic traditions of Atham is the Athapookalam. The floral carpet begins small and simple on this day, often with yellow blossoms like thumba and thechi. Each following day, more layers and designs are added, until it grows into a grand and colourful Pookalam by Thiruvonam.

Children especially cherish this ritual, rushing outside to gather fresh petals at dawn, their little baskets brimming with colours. For many, the memory of bending down to pluck thumba flowers remains forever tied to Onam's charm.

Temple Rituals And Athachamayam

Atham mornings often begin at temples. The Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy Temple near Kochi, considered the spiritual heart of Onam, draws devotees in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the spectacular Athachamayam procession at Thrippunithura sets the festive tone. Once a royal tradition of the Cochin kings, today it is a cultural extravaganza-grand floats, Pulikali (tiger dance), Chenda melams (drum performances), and Kathakali dancers all come together to create a moving portrait of Kerala's cultural soul.

Preparing Homes For Onam

Atham is also when families begin cleaning, decorating, and preparing their homes. Oil lamps flicker at the entrances, kitchens buzz with the aroma of simple offerings, and traditional attire-Kasavu sarees for women and crisp mundus for men, make their way out of cupboards.

The day holds an unspoken excitement. Atham feels like the festival whispering: "Get ready-joy is on its way."

The Spirit Of Togetherness

Above all, Atham is about togetherness. Even in today's fast-paced world, people pause to reconnect-with their roots, with their families, and with traditions. Whether it's gathering flowers for the Pookalam, standing shoulder to shoulder at the Athachamayam, or simply reminiscing about childhood Onams, Atham reminds us that festivals are lived best when shared.

A Bloom That Lasts Beyond A Day

Atham may be just the first day of Onam, but it sets the stage for everything that follows. It's about beginnings-the first flower on the Pookalam, the first prayer for abundance, the first spark of festive joy.

As Kerala steps into Onam 2025 with Atham on 26th August, the festival once again promises what it always has: colour, culture, unity, and a timeless sense of homecoming.