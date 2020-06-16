Yogini Ekadashi 2020: Muhurta, Rituals And Vrat Katha Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadh (a month according to the Hindu calendar) is celebrated as the Yogini Ekadashi. This year the day falls on 17 June 2020. People on this day observe fast to please Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings. For Hindus, this festival is quite important and they observe this festival with utmost dedication. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurta For Yogini Ekadashi

According to the Hindu Calendar, Yogini Ekadashi is celebrated every year in the month of Ashadh. The date for this festival is on the Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of the same Hindu month. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 05:40 am on 16 June 2020 and will end at 04: 50 pm on 17 June 2020. The Paran (muhurta for breaking fast) for Ekadashi will be from 05:28 am to 08:14 am 18 June 2020.

Rituals Of Yogini Ekadashi

One needs to follow austerity one day before the Ekadashi. The person needs to avoid eating non-veg, onion and garlic food on Dashami.

On Ekadashi, devotees need to wake up early in the morning and clean their house.

After this, take a bath in the morning and wear clean clothes.

Now worship Lord Vishnu by lighting a Diya in front of Him. Offer Akshat, flowers, seasonal fruits and some dry fruits as well.

While worshipping Lord Vishnu, offer some Tulsi leaves to the deity.

Light incense sticks and chant mantras of Lord Vishnu.

After this, worship the Peepal trees as well.

Donate food, clothes, grains and money to the poor and Brahmans.

Vrat Katha Of Yogini Ekadashi

According to some mythological stories, once Yudhishthir was discussing all the Ekadashi in a year with Lord Krishna. He asked the importance of the Ekadashi falling in the Ashadha month's Krishna Paksha. Lord Krishan replied, "O great King! This Ekadashi is known as the Yogini Ekadashi and has great importance. Observing this fast can bring a lot of blessings in the form of peace, prosperity, happiness and salvation after death." Yudhishthir expressed his eagerness to know what makes this festival so important. Lord Krishna then replied, "let me narrate you a story behind it."

The story goes on as King Kuber was a mighty and wealthy King. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. He daily worshipped Lord Shiva with full devotion and dedication. A gardener named Hem used to deliver flowers to King Kuber so that he could worship Lord Shiva with the best and fresh flowers.

One day when Hem was bringing flowers from the garden, he thought that why not spend some time with his dear wife as the Muhurta for the Puja was still away. He went to his wife and both engaged in an act of love. The gardener lost the track of time while the King was desperately waiting for the flowers. He couldn't perform Lord Shiva's puja as he used to do.

King Kuber ordered his men to go and check on Hem and ask why he didn't deliver the flowers as usual. When soldiers came back, they said that the gardener was busy in spending some cosy time with his wife. As soon as Hem came to the King, he accepted his fault. But the King was quite furious and so he said, "since you have created an obstacle in the worship of Lord Shiva, I curse you to go through utmost sufferings and the pain of separation from your wife."

As a result, Hem got separated from his wife after he caught some deadly and communicable diseases. He suffered a lot and used to wonder when his suffering would end. One day he reached the Ashram of Rishi Markanday. The Ashram was neat and clean. The garden and fruit trees increased the beauty of the Ashram. Hem went straight to the sage and told what happened to him. He also asked if there was any way to end his sufferings? To this, the sage replied, "Since you told the truth and accepted your mistake, therefore, I am telling you the solution. You must observe the Yogini Ekadashi Vrat that falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha. Observing this fast, will end your suffering and reunite you with your wife."

Hearing this, the gardener took an oath to worship Lord Vishnu by observing the Yogini Ekadashi and seeking his blessings. Soon he got cured and gained good health. He also reunited with his wife and then led a happy life.

Since then, people started observing this fast and they are also actively participating in social services.