Yashoda Jayanti 2023:Know About Date, Time, History, Worship Method, Significance, And Benefits Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

The birth of Yashoda is believed to be on the sixth day of the Krishna Paksha of Phagun month. Therefore, Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated on this Shashthi Tithi, on 11 Febraury 2023, wherein all mothers pray for the good of their children. It is actually Yashoda who is given importance and considered as Lord Krishna's mother although Devaki gave birth to Krishna. For the people of Braj it is a dream come true situation to revisit the times during which Lord Krishna lived on the day of Yashoda Jayanti.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Date And Time

Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated on the shasti tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun on 12 February 2023. Shashti date starts on 11 February 2023, from 09:07 pm and ends on 12 February 2023 by 09:45 pm.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Worship Method

1. During Yashoda Jayanti Yashoda's photo where she is seen with Shri Krishna on her lap, is to be worshipped.

2. Rise early in the morning, finish the morning rituals, and then place a picture of Yashoda holding Krihsna on her lap. Do deeparadhana and dhooparadhana. Using Roli rice, apply Tilak on Yashodas forehead. Then apply sandal paste. Offer fruits, flowers, butter sugar candy and betel nut.

3. Finally perform Aarti.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: History

Yashoda was the foster mother of Lord Shri Krishna who raised him with total care and concern. Krishna was originally born to Devaki but immediately he was transferred to Nanda and Yashoda's house by his father Vasudeva as there was a threat for his life, due to the scheming Kansa. At the time of Krishna's birth, the shackles that tied his parents to the post at jail got released by themselves and the guards fell asleep as if it were by magic. This was enough for Vasudeva to venture out of the Jail with the new born Krishna and give him away to Nanda at Gokul. Yashoda brought up both kids, Krishna and his brother Balarama very affectionately. Once day, when Yashoda saw Krishna eating mud, scolded him and tied him to a millstone. When Yashoda asked Krishna to open his mouth, she saw the entire universe in his mouth and instantly realized that Krishna was none other than Lord Vishnu. Although Lord Krishna was exceedingly difficult to raise, with his supernatural leelas and adventures, Yashoda's love towards him did not swerve a bit as a mother.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Significance

Yashoda brought Lord Krishna up and Lord Krishna was himself the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu who incarnated to subdue the wicked elements and protect the good. When Kansa grew insufferable in Dwarka, Krishna took birth from Kansa's sister's womb and ended his tyranny. His father Vasudev sent Lord Krishna to his friend Nanda's house where Yashoda, the wife of Nanda, looked after Krishna. Yashoda used to love Krishna dearly and Krishna too felt the same towards her. Krishna was also called Yashodanandana.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Benefits Of Worship

1. By worshipping the photo of Yashoda with Krishna you can experience the following changes.

2. All the sorrows of the devotee will vanish.

3. If prayers are done to beget a child, best children are born.

4. Happy atmosphere prevails in the family.

5. Family members will be affectionate towards each other.

6. Wealth grows day by day.

7. Blessings of Lord Shri Krishna is obtained.

8. Recite Shri Krishna Chalisa on this day and after worship, sing the Aarti Om Jai Jagdish hare."

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 15:48 [IST]