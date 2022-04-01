Yamuna Chhath 2022: Date, Time, Legends And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Yamuna Chhath is also known as Yamuna Jayanti and is a very popular festival in India and is the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna, wife of Lord Krishna. She is also known as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

It is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in Chaitra month and falls during Chaitra Navratri. The river is symbolic of divine power and is worshipped by many devotees. As per the Gregorian Calendar, it falls in the month of either March or April. Scroll down the article to know more about the date, time, puja rituals, and significance.

Yamuna Chhath 2022: Date, Time

This year, Yamuna Chhath or Yamuna Jayanti will be celebrated on 07 April 2022. The Shashthi tithi will begin at 18:01 on 06 April 2022 and the Shashthi Tithi will end at 20:32 on 07 April 2022.

Yamuna Chhath 2022: Puja Rituals

On the auspicious day of Yamuna Chhath, devotees wake up early in the morning and worship the Yamuna river and bathe in the sacred water during sunrise and also at the sunset. Once the holy dip is taken and they cleanse themselves and then a strict 24 hours fast or a vrat is observed to please the Goddess and it can be broken only on the next day after performing all the puja rituals.

It is believed that bathing in this river cleanses one's soul from all the impurities and sins. Prayers are offered with a clean heart and pure devotion and puja is also performed on this day. Once the puja is done, then sweets offered to the Goddess is then distributed among devotees. People also visit temples dedicated to Lord Krishna on Yamuna Jayanti.

Yamuna Chhath 2022: Significance

Yamuna Chhath is celebrated on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. It is popular in Mathura and Vrindavan, and worship the holy river Yamuna that descends on the Earth. There is a religious belief that if worshipped with devotion, Goddess Yamuna blesses her devotees with happiness and prosperity. Mathura is the birth place of Mathura and Yamuna river flows besides it, therefore, this holy river finds special mention in religious texts. It is on this day that people performs Chhath puja on the banks of river Yamuna.

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 10:00 [IST]