Vrishchika Sankranti 2022 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals And Significance

The Hindu Panchang recognises 12 instances of Sankrantis and the movement or sanchar of the Sun from one sign to the other is termed as Sankramanam. Sankramanams mark the advent of a new month for the entire year.

Also known as Vishnupadi Sankranti or Vrishchika sankramanam, it signifies the movement of the Sun from Tula Rashi or Libra to Vrushchika Rashi or Scorpio. Vrishchika Rashi is the 8th zodiac among 12 signs.

With each Sankranti sankramanam, Sun God gains strength during that specific time. With the Vrishchika Sankranti, begins the Karthigai masam as per the Tamil and Malayalam calendar. This day is the day on which charity and holy dips (sankraman snan) are undertaken and Sun worshipped with due ritualistic observances. Charitable activities done on this day yield maximum benefits. Vishnu Sahasranama and Aditya Hrudaya are read and recited on this day to enhance the divine protection on us, and to procure all the rewards that come with the recitation of such powerful hymns.

Vrushchika Sankranti 2022: Date And Time

Sunrise 16 November, 2022 6:45 am

Sunset 16 November, 2022 5:38 pm

Punya Kaal Muhurta 16 November, 12:11 pm - November 16, 5:38 pm

Maha Punya Kaal Muhurta 16 November, 3:50 pm - November 16, 5:38 pm

Sankranti Muhurta 16 November, 2022 7:20 pm

Vrischika Sankranti 2022: Puja Rituals

Sankraman snan, Surya Namaskar at the bank of a holy river, visits to temples, Vishnu Puja, daan, and shradh are the important rituals for this day which can't be performed at any time you will incline to do it, during the day. One must watch out for specific times and mahurats to perform the above-mentioned activities so that the outcome will be at its positive best. The auspicious time on Vrishchika Sankranti starts with sixteen ghatis (with 1 day = 60 Ghatis) prior to the Sankranti muhurat. This is the time for auspicious activities to be performed to accrue the best benefit. Ask your pandit for the muhurat details in order to be sure.

Cow donation to deserving persons on this day, is believed to bring immense punya to the donor. Vishnu Sahasranama and Aditya Hrudaya, the stotras known to be capsules of power and divine vibrations, are to be read on this day in order to get greater benefits. Any sun prayer is enough to invoke the blessings of the Lord Sun on this day. You can also chant or recite stotras or Vedic hymns for Lord Krishna to placate the Sun God and acquire his blessings. Devotees worship the Sun God on the Vrishchika Sankranti day as it ends sorrows for the devotees.

Vrischika Sankranti 2022: Worship Method

Wake up in Brahmi muhurat to complete the daily morning bathing rituals. People should wake up early before dawn on the day of Vrishchika Sankranti to worship the Sun God.

Offer the ceremonial Arghya to the Sun God, which is prepared by mixing red sandalwood paste in to the water that is poured into a copper pot. To this add Roli, Vermilion, and turmeric and offer it with prayers and mantras to Lord Sun.

Mix a little red sandalwood paste in ghee and light a red diya to the Lord.

You can also think of these offerings to Sun- Guggul., saffron, roli and vermillion.

Offer flowers in the red shade to Lord Sun.

Vrishchika Sankranti 2022: Significance

Vrishchika Sankranti is the most auspicious day for the Hindus, especially those residing in the eastern belt. The word 'San' in Sanskrit symbolises 'good' and the word 'kranti' implies 'radical change'. Hence Sankranti is believed to bring about good changes in our lives. People perform elaborate pujas to Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings for their entire lifetime and beyond. As per the Tamil calendar, Vrishchika Sankranti heralds the month of Kartika, which is deemed to be sacred and holy due to the movement of the Sun from Libra to Scorpio.

Vrishchika Sankranti 2022: Lucky Remedies

Lord Shiva is worshipped to improve your luck.

Water should be consumed in a silver tumbler.

People born under Scorpio should worship him and recite Shivapanchakshari mantra of Om Namah Shivaya.

Wear a small pearl on your little finger.

Peepal tree twigs should be cut and added to the bathing water which, if used for bathing, will improve your luck prospects.

Ghee mixed with camphor should be used to light a diya, which should be placed under a Peepal tree.

Monday fast has to be observed.

Scorpio borns should, on this day, touch the feet of their parents to get their blessings.

Keep in your working cabin, two Peepal leaves, one plucked on a Monday and the other plucked on the day when your birth star is rising. This will help augment your chances.

This day especially favours the finance staff, students and teachers.

The Scorpio borns should not behave arrogantly on this day. Speaking sweetly will help increase their good tidings. Any pending work will be completed on this day. His stature in society receives a boost on this day.

Financial problems are solved to your satisfaction on this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons