Vivah Panchami 2022: Date, Time, Legend, Puja Rituals, Celebrations, Benefits, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Vivah Panchami is observed to mark the marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita after Rama lifted, strung and broke the indomitable Shiv Dhanush and set an example for the warrior folk.

The marriage anniversary of Goddess Sita and Lord Rama falls on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Margashirsha in the Shukla Paksha and this year it arrives on Monday, 28 November 2022. It is celebrated by the Lord Rama devotees with special care and pomp on this day, in Ayodhya, Mithilanchal and Nepal.

It is most grandly celebrated in Ayodhya but in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, celebrating marriages on this day is not encouraged. Mithilanchal and Janak puri in Nepal, being the birthplace of Goddess Sita have a special place for this festival and celebrate it with great verve. It is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Margashirsh month between November and December. Read on to know more about this day.

The Ram Sita marriage date and puja Tithi timings are enlisted below.

Vivah Panchami: Date And time

This year, the Vivah Panchami will be observed on Monday, 28 November 2022.

Panchami Tithi begins at 04:25 PM on 27 November 2022

Panchami Tithi ends at 01:35 PM on 28 November 2022

Vivah Panchami 2022: Legends Associated With It

Once upon a time when King Dasharatha was ruling as emperor, Maharshi Vishwamitra visited his court seeking protection from Rama Lakshmana for his yagya from the menace of rakshasas. King Dasharatha agreed rather disapprovingly and let his children accompany sage Vishwamitra. Sage Vishwamitras yagnya concluded with no problems whatsoever from Rakshasas due to the valourous presence of Rama and Lakshmana. At the time of returning to Ayodhya, they halted at Mithila where they noticed the Swayam Var of Sita being arranged by her father Janaka.

The impossible task that was proposed for the prospective grooms to qualify for the hand of Sita in marriage, was to lift the massive Shiva Dhanush that had been resting on the ground for a long time. The participants struggled to lift the bow and arrow as it was so heavy they could not imagine lifting it, let alone stringing and aiming it. Sage Vishwamitra suggested to Lord Rama that he give it a try to which Lord Rama responded by lifting the bow with ease, stringing it with elan and breaking it into two, while trying to aim and hurl it at the target. Janaka was delighted to marry his daughter Sita off to Lord Rama.

Ram Sita's marriage is celebrated even today with great vigour, as her marriage stands as a testimony to the much-worshipped values of courage, commitment, duties and love. Read on to know more.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Puja Rituals

Get up early in the morning, devotees bathe and dress in clean, fresh clothing.

Use a picture or painting or murti (idol) of Ram and Mata Sita for Puja. It should be cleaned with Ganges water and decorated. Lay the Lala seat on the Chowki.

Meditate on Shri Ram with all your focus.

Lord Ram is given yellow robes, while Mata Sita is given crimson clothes.

Lamp should be lit using cow ghee on the day.

Dhoop should be performed using gugal.

Tilak should be of kumkum, haldi and chandan.

Offer incense to Lord Rama and Mother Sita (

Worship by offering white flowers, rauli (रौली), molly (मौली), rice (चावल), sandalwood, fruits, naivedya (नैवेद्य), akshat (अक्षत) etc.

Offer fruits and flowers and do worship with rituals.

Bhog or prasad on the day should be prepared using sabudana and kesar (kheer of Sabudana is mostly offered).

Vivah Panchami Mantra

The mantra to be chanted should be any one of the following

Ram Mantra (श्री रामचन्द्राय नमः Sri Ramachandraya Namah:)

Read Sunderkand from Ramayana

108 Mantra rosary of Ramayan

Vivah Prasang,' the sacred Baal-Kand script, is read by either the priest or family members.

Devotees chant devotional and religious songs as well as sacred mantras in praise of the deities (bhajans).

In the 'Ramleela,' the Vivah Panchami takes place in various settings.

The celebration is concluded with the offering of a final Aarti and Bhog Prasad after the priest completes the Vivah Panchami Puja.

Light earthen lamps and decorate your house with it.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Celebrations

The celebrations of Vivah Panchamitake place across India in almost all the regions at Ram-Sita temples. There are two places where this festival gets celebrated on a grand scale, one in Ayodhya and the other is Janakapuri, in Nepal, which is the birthplace of Sita. A galore of diyas welcome you to these lands on this day where you can see the divine wedding being performed to the Rama Sita deity idols which are adorned with jewellery and clothes. This is more famously known as 'Ram Vivah Utsav'.

Amidst the cheery chants of mantras and devotional songs by devotees, a mind-refreshing performance of Ramlila is conducted after which Vivah Panchami puja is carried out by the priest after which aarti of Lord Rama concludes it all.

A wedding procession from Ayodhya reaches Janakpur in Nepal on this same day. The festival ends after the marriage concludes. Shaligram Shila signifies Lord Rama and the Tulsi plant represents Goddess Sta.

Vivah Panchami Festival at Janakpur in Nepal is held on Margashirsha Shukla Paksha Panchami as per the traditional Hindu lunar calendar of North India and Nepal.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Benefits

If you are undergoing a tough patch with respect to marriage matching and finalizing, performing puja on the day of Vivah Panchami will sort it out in your favour.

Any marital troubles disappear through the worship of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on this day.

The marriage obstacles will be removed and your wishes granted if you worship Rama and Sita in a combined form.

At the time of the idol's wedding ceremony, Bala Kanda should be chanted.

Reciting the Ramcharitmanas also brings in marital harmony and also ensures a happy and wealthy family life.

Worshippijng Lord Rama on this day is bound to get the single ladies, a husband like Rama and for the bachelors, a wife like seta.

Married women celebrate Vivah Panchami for marital bliss while the unmarried observe this vrat to get suitable life partners. A day-long fast is observed too.

Listening to the legend of Lord Rama and Maa Sita's wedding is believed to bring happiness and blessings.

Devoted prayers to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita will resolve all family conflicts.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Significance Of This Day

The day of Vivah Panchami was the day on which Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and the eldest son of Dasharatha of Ayodhya was married to Sita, the daughter of Janaka in Janakpuri (Nepal) after breaking Lord Shiva's bow in the Swayamvara. Vivah Panchami celebrates this royal divine wedding of Lord Rama and Devi Sita to immortalise it in history.

Vivah Panchami is another form of addressing their wedding anniversary. As in any other wedding, the festival starts 7 days prior to the wedding. Everyone is deeply involved in this welcome chore, of arrangements and worships as if it were a family wedding which a large number of devotees from all over the country attend.

The day is observed in all the Ram Sita temples. The temples are all decorated and the wedding ritual involves idols of deities bejewelled and enveloped in bridal attire and the wedding takes place with full-blown Vedic procedures. People also celebrate it as a family festival and invite guests and share gifts and sweets.

Why Are Marriages Not Performed On Vivah Panchami Day?

In Mithilanchal and Nepal, marriages are not celebrated on this day due to reasons known to them. They believe that Goddess Sita's marital life was full of agony and pain and she had no opportunity to reign as queen for the entire stretch of her life. This is considered a bad omen for conducting marriages. This may not hold a grain of truth but it is the blind belief in this concept that is being followed up to this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons