Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Date, Timing, Rituals, History And Significance

Devotees believe that the son of Lord Brahma, Vishwakarma is the creator of all the palaces of Hindu Gods and Goddesses along with their vehicles and weapons. Also, he has created the holy city of Dwarka, which is Lord Krishna's ruling kingdom, and also the Maya Sabha for the Pandavas.

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Date, Muhurat And Timings

Every year the festival takes place on the day when the Sun God leaves the Simha rashi (Leo) and enters Kanya rashi (Virgo), hence the day is also known as Kanya Sankranti Diwas. This Vishwakarma Puja date is on 17 September, Friday. The Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment will be at 01:29 am and Kanya Sankranti on 17 September, 2021. The sunrise will be on 17 September 2021 (6:17 am), sunset on 17 September 2021 (6:24 pm) and Sankranti moment is 17 September 2021 (1:19 am).

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: History And Significance

Vishwakarma Puja is of great importance for people of Hindu community. Lord Vishwakarma's works have been mentioned in the Rig Veda and Sthapatya Veda, which is said to be the science of architecture and mechanics. This day is of great importance for people related to the worker community.

On this day, the people from this community pray to Lord Vishwakarma on this day for success, along with safe and smooth working of the machines. Also, the craftsmen worship their tools on Vishwakarma Puja and refrain from using it on this auspicious day. They also offer prayers to Lord Vishwakarma to protect them, keep their livelihoods secure and help them get success.

This is so because Lord Vishwakarma was called the divine carpenter as well as swayambhu, which if translated in English means self-existent or to be created by one's own accord. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour in several states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tripura. This festival is also celebrated in Nepal.

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Rituals

On Vishwakarma Jayanti, people do special puja and offer prayers, which are usually held in factories, workplaces and shops. These places are also decorated with flowers to give them a festive look. On this auspicious day, devotees and their families worship Lord Vishwakarma and His 'Vahan' (vehicle), the elephant.

Devotees create decorative pandals where the idol Lord Vishwakarma is decked up and placed. After puja, prasad is distributed among the workers. Usually workplaces remain closed on this auspicious day and a huge feast is also prepared, which is eaten together by everyone. Apart from this, people also fly kites on this day and kite flying competitions are also organised which makes the sky look like a vibrant warzone.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021