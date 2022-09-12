Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, Moonrise Time, Rituals, Vrat Katha, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Widely worshipped as the God that governs wisdom, prosperity and good luck, Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of good tidings and when invoked before any venture begins, he is bound to bless one's effort with success. Vighnaraja Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Vignaraja Maha Ganpati of the Vigneshwara Peeta. Vighnaraja is understood as the one who has complete control over obstacles or hurdles.

Devotees observe a fast of Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi on the Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month. Seek his refuge if you want all the troubles to be removed and prosperity ushered into your life. Lord Ganesha is the personified luck and deity for removing obstacles and hence worshipping him before beginning any auspicious work will reap dividends.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi Sankashti Chaturthi, as per the Hindu calendar, occurs twice, a month. The Chaturthi tithi after Purnima during the Krishna Paksha is called Sankashti Chaturthi whereas the Chaturthi tithi that comes after Amavasya during Shukla paksha is popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Going by the Amavasyant calendar, Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi arrives in the Bhadrapada month. According to the North Indian Hindi calendar (Purnimant Panchang), it falls in Ashwin Month.

Known as Vinayaka, Ganapati, or Vighnaharta (remover of all obstacles), he is most appeased with the offering of durva (grass) and laddu which bestow your specific desires.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date

Chaturthi Tithi start and end timings:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins at 10:37 am on 13 September 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends at 10:25 am on 14 September 2022

Moonrise is sighted on 13 September

Moonrise on Sankashti Day can be sighted at 08:26 pm

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Moonrise Time

The ideal time for Moon worship is the Chaturthi tithi. Fasting begins on Tuesday and concludes by offering arghya to the Moon and by breaking the fast at around 8.25 pm moonrise. Worship and fasting of Chaturthi rightfully conclude only when Moon worship is done on the night of Chaturthi tithi. The Moon is going to be worshipped on Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi on 13 September and hence the Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi fast should be undertaken on 13 Tuesday, September.

The Chaturthi this time, is all the more significant compared to the previous years due to the presence of three important yogas that form on this day. Vriddhi yoga starts at 7.36 am followed by Dhruva yoga which starts at 06:35 am and continues up to 06:04 am the next day.

Sarvarthasiddi yoga will get all the work accomplished. Amrit Siddhi Yoga is going to prevail from 06:36 am on this day till 06.05 am the next day. After this comes the Sarvarthasiddi yoga during which any work done will turn out to be successful. Worshipping Lord Ganesha, in these auspicious yogas, will fulfil your wishes and helps you overcome any challenges. The worship is going to be doubly rewarded.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Rituals

Lord Ganesha is fondly referred to by multiple names and worshipped with different peetas during worship every month. In order to carry out the puja in the stipulated manner, one must rise early, take a holy bath, wear clean clothes, spread a yellow cloth on the chowki, and install an idol of Lord Ganesha on it. Puja is carried out usually during the evenings. Then Akshat, incense, lamp, camphor, clove and durva should be offered to Lord Ganesha. Pray and chant his slokas stipulated a number of times. After this, offer laddus and Durva which is very dear to Lord Ganesha. You must observe a day-long fast and be on a fruit and milk diet for the entire day. Sattvic food such as sabudana khichadi, potato and peanuts can be taken during the fast. The elaborately bedecked Lord Ganesha idol has its own spiritual allure, that is enhanced doubly by the using attractive flowers, the ritualistic worship with durva grass and blessings that you receive as you offer prasad to God and distribute it amongst yourselves.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Vrat Katha

According to the scriptures, Pandava King Yudhishthira asked Shri Krishna to narrate the story related to Vighnaraja Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi.

Legend has it that once there lived a girl called Usha, who was the daughter of a demon named Banasur. One night, she dreamed of Aniruddha, Krishna's son, and was eager to meet him. Her friend Chitralekha who offered to help her out drew sketches of the images of all the men from the three worlds. Usha's eyes hovered over the sketch of Aniruddha and she grew immensely interested in knowing his whereabouts. She also revealed to her friend that she had also married him in this dream experience and hence she could not find peace until she finds him. Chitralekha decided to help Usha, searched everywhere for him, and finally found him at Dwaraka. She lifted him along with the bed that he was sleeping on that night, and carried him over to Banasura's kingdom. Pradyumna, the father of Aniruddha, naturally worried about his son's sudden absence and sought the help of Lord Krishna. Then, Lord Krishna sought advice from Rishi Lomasha who unravelled the secret behind Aniruddha's disappearance. Rishi suggested Lord Krishna fast on the Sankashti Chaturthi to get rid of this problem, defeat Banasura and rescue Aniruddha. Lord Krishna was finally able to defeat Banasura and bring Aniruddha back to the Kingdom.

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Significance

Sankashta Harana means deliverance from troubled times, and hence Lord Ganesha is worshipped as he signifies the removal of all obstacles. It was on this day, that Lord Shiva declared Lord Ganesha to be of superior mettle compared to the entire holy trinity put together.

The vrat puja is conducted in the evening with devotees reading out the Vrat Katha. All troubles vanish from the devotee's life and obstacles on the way are removed due to worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 20:41 [IST]