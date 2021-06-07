Vat Savitri 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Quotes To Share Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Vat Savitri Puja is a popular festival observed by Hindu married women. They observe this festival for the sake of a long and healthy life for their husband. Every year the festival is observed on the Amavasya tithi in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year the date falls on 10 June 2021.

On this day, women observe a fast and perform the rituals of Vat Savitri Puja. They wear new clothes and jewelry and offer prayers to Lord Yam, Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

This year we are here with some quotes and wishes that you may share with your loved ones. Read on.

1. "Dear husband, I observe the Vat Savitri festival to pray for your long and healthy life. May the love between us deepen with every passing day."

2. "The festival of Vat Savitri symbolises love and marital bliss between husband and wife. Many wishes of Vat Savitri Puja."

3. "Vat Savitri Puja is not just a festival but the celebration of love, affection and the bond shared by husband and wife."

4. "May this festival of Vat Savitri Puja fill your married life with immense love. Enjoy the festival."

5. "The festival of Vat Savitri Puja is here and so I am sending my best wishes to you and your husband. May the two of you stay together forever."

6. "On this Vat Savitri Puja, I pray to the Almighty to keep you and your spouse healthy and

happy."

7. "Dear husband, greetings of Vat Savitri Puja to you. I wish for your good health, peace of mind and long life. May you get all the happiness in this world."

8. "May happiness and love never fade away from our married life. Happy Vat Savitri Puja to you my dear husband."

9. "Dearest wife, you are the best person I have met so far. Thanks for observing Vat Savitri Puja for me."

10. "On this Vat Savitri Puja, I pray to the Almighty to keep my beautiful wife happy and healthy for the years to come. My life is incomplete without you."

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 16:48 [IST]