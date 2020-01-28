Vasant Panchami: How To Worship Goddess Saraswati According To Your Zodiac Sign

ENGLISH

    Saraswati Puja, also known as the Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is one of the most important festivals for the Hindus. It is the day when people worship Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom, knowledge, art and music. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day of Magha, a month according to the Hindu Calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on February 16, 2021.

    Devotees consider this day to be quite auspicious and therefore, they prefer worshipping the deity according to their respective zodiac signs. Thus, we have brought how you can worship the Goddess according to your zodiac signs.

    1. Aries

    You can worship Goddess Saraswati by the traditional rituals and reciting the Saraswati Kavach. This will help you in pleasing Goddess Saraswati and gain knowledge and wisdom.

    2. Taurus

    You need to worship Goddess Saraswati and offer yellow coloured rice grains to her. This way you will be able to bring a positive and joyful environment in your family.

    3. Gemini

    While you are worshipping Goddess Saraswati, chant Gayatri Mantra and offer flowers to the Goddess Saraswati. This will bring good luck to you and will never lead to a shortage of money.

    4. Cancer

    After you are done worshipping Goddess Saraswati, offer yellow and white coloured flowers to Goddess Saraswati. This way you will be gaining knowledge and wisdom from the Goddess.

    5. Leo

    You need to prepare kheer and if possible you can also offer yellow coloured sweets to Goddess Saraswati. Since Goddess Saraswati is fond of yellow and white coloured offerings, she will bless your work and business.

    6. Virgo

    On Vasant Panchami, you need to offer white flowers to Goddess Saraswati. After offering these flowers, chant Saraswati Mantra and pray for your loved ones.

    7. Libra

    You can worship the Goddess by following the rituals of the Puja and then offer white sandalwood paste to her. After this, apply the same paste on your forehead as Tilak. Doing this will fetch you blessings from Goddess Saraswati.

    8. Scorpio

    You can recite Saraswati Mantra while worshipping Goddess Saraswati. Once you perform the Puja, you can distribute study materials such as pens, pencils, books, etc among the poor children. This way you will be getting positive results and wisdom.

    9. Sagittarius

    You need to worship Lord Ganesha along with Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. This will help you in gaining wisdom and increasing your knowledge.

    10. Capricorn

    On Vasant Panchami, you need to offer yellow clothes and flowers to 5 young girls. Also, worship them as young girls symbolise Goddesses. This will bless you with good fortune and you will achieve success in whatever you do.

    11. Aquarius

    After you are done worshipping Goddess Saraswati, offer grains to the poor and needy. This will save you from negative vibes and the Goddess will bless you with success and wisdom.

    12. Pisces

    You can chant Saraswati Mantra while going through the 108 sandalwood beads. Doing so will bring good luck to you and you will be gaining knowledge.

    We wish you a Happy Vasant Panchami. May Goddess Saraswati Bless You.

    Source: Nav Bharat Times

