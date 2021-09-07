Varaha Jayanti 2021 Date, History, Rituals, Significance, Worship Method And Benefits Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Varaha Jayanti is celebrated every year on the second day (Dwadashi tithi) of the month of Magh (by the Hindu calendar) in Shukla Paksha. It marks the birth celebration of the third incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year the festival will be celebrated on 9 September.

Devotees believed that He incarnated himself as a boar in order to protect the world and held the Earth on the two tusks from under. According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Vishu is known as the preserver of the Universe and all his different incarnations are celebrated as festivals pan India.

Varaha Jayanti 2021: Date and Time

This year in 2021, Varaha Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Varaha Jayanti Muhurat is from 01:33 PM to 04:03 PM and the duration is 02 Hours 30 Mins. Tritiya Tithi will begin from 02:33 AM on Sep 09, 2021 and the Tritiya Tithi will end on 12:18 AM on Sep 10, 2021.

Varaha Jayanti 2021: History, Significance

In Mathura, an old temple of Lord Varaha is still there where the celebration of the birth anniversary of God takes place. People celebrate this day with so much joy and enthusiasm. Apart from this, there is another temple in Tirumala, which is known as Bhu Varaha Swamy temple. On this auspicious day, the idol of Varah Swamy is given a holy bath which consists of ghee, butter, milk, honey and coconut water.

Devotees believe that by doing puja, offering prayers, Lord Varaha will bless them with happiness, health and wealth. Legend has it that in the form of half boar and half-human, Varaha had defeated Hiranyaksha and destroyed all evils. Therefore, this festival is symbolic of the fact that good will always prevail over evil.

Varaha Jayanti 2021: Rituals, Worship Method

Varaha Jayanti festival is popular in Southern India and on this auspicious day, devotees wake up early, take bath to freshen up and then worship God. Lord Varaha's idol is placed on top of a Kalash (metal pot), which is filled with water and mango leaves along with coconut, which is kept on the head. Usually, a Brahmin donates these auspicious ingredients.

Once the puja is completed, Shrimad Bhagwad Gita is read and hymns are chanted to please God and seek His blessings.

Varaha Jayanti 2021: Benefits

Devotees fast on Varaha Jayanti and believe God will bless them with health, wealth and happiness. They must also daan (donate) money or clothes to the people in need on this day to attain more blessings.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 6:00 [IST]