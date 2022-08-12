Varaha Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Mantra, Vrat Katha, And Benefits Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Varaha Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Maha Vishnu who appeared in the form of a Boar to slay the demons Hiranyaksha, who was in his earlier birth, Jaya, the celestial gatekeeper of Vaikuntha.

Cursed by the Rishis, he had to take birth as a demon on the earth. Lord Varaha was the third incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who saved mother earth, by digging her out of the depths of the cosmic ocean where she was hidden from view by Hiranyaksha. The Lord Varaha puja is very beneficial for attaining good health, and riches. It is also done to ward off ghostly interference in life, and nightmares. and it takes care of enemies as well. Read on to know more.

Varaha Jayanti 2022: Historical Background

Lord Vishnu took three boar incarnations, the Neela Varaha, the Adi Varaha, and Shwetha Varaha. An ancient temple in Mathura is dedicated to Lord Varaha where one of the biggest celebrations takes place on Varaha Jayanti. Bhoo Varaha Swamy temple is found in Tirumala, which is famous for its Varaha Jayanti celebrations. On the day of this festival, offerings of tender coconut, milk, honey, butter and ghee are made to Lord Vishnu's idol. One more Bhoo Varaha temple, near Mysore, Karnataka, has many visitors seeking resolution related to land disputes.

Varaha Jayanti 2022: Date

This year, Varaha Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, 30 August 2022, which is Shukla Paksha of Magh month on tritiya tithi. Tritiya tithi begins on 29 August 2022 at 03:20 pm and ends on 30 August 2022 at 03:33 pm.

Varaha Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

Devotees wake up in the Brahmi Muhurat and have a holy shower with water mixed with droplets of Ganga Jal. It is then followed by the worship of Lord Varaha.

Firstly, bathe the idol of Varaha in the Ganga Jal, and place the idol in a metal Kalash, which should be filled with water.

It should be covered with mango leaves with a coconut placed on top of the kalash. Give it away to a Brahmin after the puja concludes.

Worship him through Shodashopachara puja, including aarti, incense, oil lamp (diya), bhog, sandalwood paste and then chant mantras, sing bhajans and kirtans.

Lord Varaha is most appeased with the offering of Coral and sandalwood garland, and grants wishes quickly.

Mantra should be chanted for 108 times that is one rosary, and a bhog of honey, sugar and jaggery should be offered to him to mark the completion of puja.

Listen to the vrat katha of Lord Varaha, donate dakshina to the Brahmins.

Varaha stotra and varaha kavacha should be unfailingly recited on this day.

Offer clothes and money to the needy and the poor as it ensures Lord Vishnu's blessings for having done a meritorious deed.

Varaha Jayanti 2022: Mantra To Be Chanted

ॐ नमो भगवते वाराहरूपाय भूर्भुवः स्वः स्यात्पतेभूपतित्वं देह्यते ददापय स्वाहा।

om namo bhagavate vaaraaharoopaay bhoorbhuvah svah syaatpate bhoopatitvam dehyate dadaapay svaaha..

Benefits of the mantra:

One who makes one hundred and eight sacrifices of rice daily shines like a polestar in life and acquires fanfare. The worshipper can win elections and competitions by doing this tantra. It should be done in the perfect method without any error.

By chanting this mantra for 1008 times for 7 days, the seeker is believed to receive wealth in the form of gold.

By giving bhog mixed with honey and paddy, the seeker gets the desired wife. The mantric should use energized coral mala for performing this sadhana. Great caution and care have to be exercised in tantric practices; otherwise, it would misfire.

Varaha Jayanti 2022: Vrat Katha

Once Maharshis Sanaka, Sanandana, Sanatana and Sanat Kumara wished to see Lord Vishnu urgently for some impending reason. As they approached the gates of Vaikuntha, they were stopped by the celestial gatekeepers Jaya and Vijaya, as per instructions from Lord Vishnu, to let no one inside, at any cost. Rishis, unable to understand the reason for such behaviour from the gatekeepers, cursed Jaya and Vijaya that they live the life of ordinary mortals.

Lord Vishnu who now appeared on the scene inferred that nothing much could be done to undo the curse. Hence, he gave Jaya and Vijaya a choice, to either take seven janmas on earth as devotees or to be born as demons for 3 janmas, after which they would be reaching Vaikuntha. Jaya and Vijaya chose to be demons as they could not survive in Lord Vishnu's absence for long.

Varahavatara or the avatar of a Boar was the third of the 10 total avatars of Lord Vishnu that descended on earth in Satyayuga to rid mother earth of her sufferings at the hands of a fierce demon Hiranyaksha. According to Vishnu Purana, Diti, the wife of Kashyap Rishi was the mother of the demons Hiranyakashipu and Hiranyaksha. These demonical births were the first in the series for Jaya and Vijaya in Satyayuga. Although both of these demons were raised in austere surroundings, due to their highly baser instincts, they grew up to be demons by thought, word and deed.

Hiranyaksha was a very devoted worshipper of Lord Brahma. He performed severest of austerities to him for long years and finally, when Lord Brahma gave him darshan, asked for immortality as a boon so that he turns invincible. When Lord Brahma refused to listen to him, alternatively, Hiranyaksha prayed that he should not die at the hands of humans and animals. He gave a list of animals that were not likely to harm him and Lord Brahma finally granted his wish.

Hiranyaksha, swollen with pride, started wreaking havoc in the three worlds. He let himself go haywire, beginning an era of holocausts and misfortunes. At one instance, he showed his audacity by forcibly dragging mother earth into the abysmal cosmic depth of the Rasatala. Lord Vishnu amazed by the devilish turn of events, assumed the form of a Boar, and challenged Hiranyaksha in a duel. In the cosmic sea, Hiranyaksha, very confident about his abilities, did not think or even imagine, in his wildest dreams that a boar, would eclipse him and teach him a lesson.

A thousand years passed by and finally Lord Vishnu imparted a deathly blow to Hiranyaksha with his tusks and the demon collapsed, dead at the feet of the Lord. During his final moments, he remembered his previous birth, grabbed Vishnu's feet for forgiveness and attained his original position as Jaya. Also, Lord Vishnu assured him that Hiranyakashipu will soon be slain by him in his avatar as Narasimha, so that Vijaya also can reach the Vaikunta. After ending the holocaust on the earth, Lord Varaha dug up the cosmic chaos to find Bhudevi, carried her out of the cosmic sea and restored her position in the universe. Hiranyaksha had initially prayed to Lord Brahma that he should not be killed by animals and humans. So, Lord Vishnu had to take the form of a human with a Boar's face, to save the earth and restore peace.

Varaha Jayanti 2022: Benefits

This day is believed to help the children and adults get rid of the fear of ghosts.

Victims of frequent nightmares can worship Lord Varaha on this day.

Hindrances in the ventures caused by ghosts are destroyed.

Specific wishes are fulfilled.

Troubles from enemies vanish during this day.

The black magic effects on the devotee is warded off.

Freedom from past and present sins is achieved.

Worship of Varaha confers good health and immense riches.

It removes all evils from your life and blesses you with joy and happiness.

After the puja is completed, one should read Shrimad Bhagwad Gita to give this day an auspicious conclusion.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 10:00 [IST]