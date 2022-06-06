Van Mahotsav 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Stop the chop; More trees, more life; Each one Plant one; Cut the greed, not the green. You might have heard of these slogans and adages in the government-endorsed advertisements on banners on the intercity highways, while you are travelling. These hoardings with slogans are byproducts of the annual tree-planting festival that is celebrated in July. Awareness campaigns are held every year by NGOs to create awareness about the important role of trees in our lives. Let us know more about this day.

Van Mahotsav 2022: Date and Time

Van Mahotsav or Forest day is celebrated during the period between 01 July to 07 July.

Van Mahotsav 2022: History And Significance

Van Mahotsav is to be understood as "Tree festival" or "Forest day". 'Van' means 'forest' and 'Mahotsav' mean 'festival'. It initially started as a revolution and then stormed into the agriculture scenario intending to save the mother Earth. On this day, people plant saplings everywhere, in their homes, offices, fields, etc. Schools also take their children out to nearby fields to just plant saplings and usually declare it a half-day holiday.

The very first Bauhinia tree was planted by a former police commissioner of Delhi, who got his inspiration from S Randhawa, a Punjabi botanist in July 1947. Randhawa, highly impressed by the planting movement in the west, introduced this custom here in India.

Shortly afterwards, Pandit Nehru and Lady Mountbatten planted saplings at the Qutub Minar. Pandit Nehru was of the firm opinion that once a tree is felled it should be replaced by another. He believed in recreating forests and landscapes that supported the eco system of the living beings.

"Mahatma Gandhi also spoke at length about the importance of planting saplings. This movement later transformed into a national activity when the minister for Food and Agriculture KM Munshi, in1950, planted a tree at Rajghat and declared the first week of July as Van Mahotsav.

Stopping the ominous practice of deforestation is an absolute must and it should emphasize reducing deforestation and reusing and recycling the by-products of wood.

Plants and trees not only release oxygen, but they also absorb carbon dioxide too, which is the main reasons humans can breathe. Apart from providing food and fuels, they maintain ecological balance, create the perfect habitat for animals, improve the air quality, keep the climate in check, conserve water, reduce drought, preserve soil, and prevent soil erosion and pollution. Above all it maintains the balance between nature and human beings.

Van Mahotsav 2022: Awareness And Goals

Conservation of the forests and plantation of trees are essential to the existence of all living beings. Against the inimical influences of industrialization and urbanization, we need to take steps to make the Earth greener again. The government provides saplings to schools, NGOs, colleges, and offices. This initiative was actually started with several other goals aimed at increasing fruit production, fodder for the cattle, and conserving soil, to name a few. The survival rate for saplings is longer at around July than any other time of the year.

This is a movement that even civilians must be aware of. It is only through personal commitment that the goals can be completed. Do not chase the idea of dreamy, lush green lawns; instead, plant more saplings in your garden as it cools the surrounding temperature. Protect the trees to the best of your abilities. If you spot any violation, report it immediately. Cotton kerchiefs come in handy instead of the tissue papers. Don't buy products from companies that fell trees to manufacture their products. Be environment-friendly in your purchases.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 10:00 [IST]