Vaitheeswaran Koil : 6 Mysterious Facts About This Temple That Makes It Unique

Situated at a distance of 17 km from Mayiladuthurai, 27 km from Chidambaram, 45 km from Karaikal, 54 km from Kumbakonam and 94 km from Thanjavur, Vaitheeswaran Koil is a town in Nagapattinam district of Tamilnadu.. Vaitheeswaran/Vaidyanathar Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is the busiest hub for pilgrims, who seek a variety of pariharams (relief) from their problems.

Widely famous, all over India, this temple for Lord Shiva, fulfils promises in a spectacular way, with respect to most major problems of life. Majorly it is sought for eradication of Mangal Dosh, for its perfect Nadi astrology predictions, for a dip in its nectar tank for curing skin diseases, and for its medicinal urundai prasad/ bhog that cures one from a spectrum of diseases.

Lord Vaitheeswaran, also known as the Lord of healing, also grants peace of mind and wipes out the problematic elements from the life of his devotees. Known to release the devout from the grips of evil planetary influences and for the parihara (relief) rituals Vaitheeswaran, is to last resort for those facing unresolvable issues with respect to employment, trade and profession, career, marriage and for fertility problems.

It is a Padal petra sthalam (temple worshipped by the 63 Nayanar Shaivaite saints.) You can find a glorious mention of this temple in the Tevaram hymns of saint poets belonging to the 7th century, Thirunavukkarasar and Sambandar. Scroll down the article to know more about this temple.

This temple is supposedly built on the same spot where Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman and the Sapta Rishis performed penance. Also known as Thirupullirukku Velur, this temple, wherein, like any other Navagraha temple, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped under the names of Vaidyanatha Swamy and Thaiyalnaayaki. Thail Nayaki is separately enshrined in whose sanctum, a very therapeutic medicinal oil is distributed with a view to curing the diseases.

Devotees are given packets containing mixtures of salt, pepper and jaggery to pour in front of this Goddess, which according to the local belief, will cure them of all ailments.. Apart from the temple dedicated to Vaitheeswaran, this temple complex also houses small shrines of Dhanvantari and Angaraka/Mars. Interestingly, Vaitheeswaran God, is west facing which means, that whosoever worships him, will accrue the accumulated benefits of worshipping in 1000 Lord Shiva temples.

1. Vaitheeswaran Koil: Angarakan Navagrhasthalam

Vaitheeswaran Koil, known all over the South India, as a Navagraha temple chiefly associated with Planet Mars, is also referred to as Angarakan Navagrahasthalam. Once upon a time, when Planet Mars was afflicted with leprosy, it was Lord Vaidyanatha Swamy (Lord Shiva) who cured it and hence the name Angarakan Navagrahasthalam. This incident, also inspired his devotees to give Lord Shiva the name of "Vaitheewaran" who cures the diseases of all those worshippers.

A bronze figurine of Angaraka or Mars, in the premises of this temple, is taken out on procession on a goat mount especially on every Tuesday, because it is the day of Mangal or Mars. Characterised by a ruddy complexion and attired in red, Angaraka/Mangal/Mars, is worshipped with immense devotion here by those seeking to heal themselves from certain illnesses.

2. Vaitheeswaran Koil: Nadi Astrology

Vaitheeswaran Koil is known for its group of astrologers, residing in the temple premises, who are known for their accurate predictions which are deciphered from the inscriptions on the palm leaves. It is popularly believed that the lives of all human beings on the planet were already foreseen by the sages who recorded their visions on inscriptions in the form of verses.

The predictions are written in an ancient Vatteluttu (Vattezhuthu), Tamil script which only a Nadi astrologer can figure out. Nadi predictions have lent Vaitheeswaran Koil an aura of mystery and draw a maximum number of visitors exclusively seeking this Koil for the Nadi Jyotish.

Ezhuthani, a sharp nail-like instrument is used to carve and record on each Nadi or set of palm leaves, the past present and future life readings of each human being. The original author of these inscriptions is Sage Agathiyar whose divine revelations in the form of Nadi are preserved in the Tanjore Saraswati Mahal Library, Tamil Nadu. However, when most of the Nadi Leaves were auctioned during British rule, the families of astrologers, retrieved them back and passed them down to generations. Hence, Vaitheeswaran Koil is known as the birthplace of Nadi astrology and an authority on the same.

Surprisingly, there is a palm leaf for everyone, including Indians and those of other nationalities. One's thumb impression is gathered to read up the palm leaf inscription for this individual. The whirls and loops on the fingers and thumbs are unique for each person and they can't be replicated.

According to the 108 types of thumbprints, the Nadi palm leaves are arranged. The nadi astrologers identify certain lines on the thumb, and coin their questions in such a way that they would able to find the palm leaf that perfectly corresponds to the thumb or the person in question. These palm leaves predict accurately while also suggesting remedies to solve the problems hinted at in the leaves.

3. Vaitheeswaran Koil: Siddhamruta Theertham

The holy waters of the huge tank of Siddhamrutha Theertham, of Vaitheeswaran Koil, contain medicinal leaves in them which are capable of curing any disease with a holy dip in them. Various skin problems are cured. Angaraka was cured of his leprosy after dipping in these waters, as per a local legend. The water of this tank taste like cane juice and hence are referred to as Ikshusara.

Kamadhenu, the celestial cow is believed to have performed abhishekam to the Lord Shiva here with her milk which seems to have trickled into this tank, and hence the name Goksheeram. Jatayu had his bath here which is the reason why this tank is also known as Jatayu Theertham. Lord Rama is also believed to have performed the last rites for the bird king JATAYU whose death was caused at the hands of demon king RAVANA, in a bid to save mother Sita.

4. Vaitheeswaran Koil: Mars Dosha Remedies

Angaraka dosha, is caused by the inimical position of Mars in the birthchart of an individual. The malefic effect of Angaraka, can show up as aggression, jealousy, and argumentative tendencies in the person. It can also indicate financial loss, marital disturbance, minor accidents, emotional ups and downs, etc.

As a remedy for the Angarka Dosham, Parihara pujas are performed to Angaraka which bring down the intensity of the evil effect of Mars completely. Devotees offer red cloth and Bengal gram to the Mars here. Angaraka is the governing deity for Tuesdays.

5. Vaitheeswaran Koil: The Thiruchandu Urundai Prasadam to Cure Diseases

Thiruchandu Urundai is the prasadam/bhog offered to the devotees is considered as an elixir that cures almost all diseases. Special Thiruchandu Urundai Prasadam consists of the medicinal clay extracted from temple pond, essence of neem leaves, neem bark-powder, and the holy vibhuti/bhasma/ash collected from the Homa Kundam (sacred fire).

6. Vaitheeswaran Koil: Architecture

With a lofty five-tiered Gopura and huge enclosures, and five towers arranged in a straight line, the Vaitheeswaran Temple, at its western tower, has the Sun rays falling directly on the Shiva Lingam, for a few days successively each year. One can find inscriptions of King Vikrama Chola from the 12th century, the Nayaks from the 16th century, and the Marathas from the 18th century.

The precinct also houses a small shrine to Dhanvantari and a shrine to Angaraka in stone sculpture. One can reach, through the southern gateway from this precinct, the temple tank that directly faces the Thaiyalnayaki shrine. The Sthala Vriksha or temple tree is a Neem tree, that is located in the eastern gateway of the temple, and in itself possesses curative powers.

There is a model temple which is built as a replica of the main shrines, in the eastern gateway.

The Vaitheeswaran Koil in the eastern direction is guarded by Bhairava, in the west by Veerabhadra, in the southern direction by Karpaga Vinayagar, and on the North by Mother Kali.

