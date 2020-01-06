Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2020: Puja Vidhi And Vrat Katha Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one of the important days for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. They celebrate this day by chanting holy Mantras and performing Puja with utmost dedication and devotion. Those who don't know Ekadashi is the 11th day of the waxing or waning phase of the moon and occurs twice a month.

However, the Ekadashi occurring in the Shukla Paksha of the Pausha Maas (a month according to the Hindu Calendar) has great importance and significance among the Hindus, especially those who are devotees of Lord Vishnu. This year the Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be observed on 6 January 2020.

On this day, devotees generally observe a strict Vrat (fast) and worship their deity. They also listen to Bhajans and Kirtans of Lord Vishnu.

So, if you are observing fast on this day and thinking to perform Puja and Yagnas, then scroll down the article to know about the Vidhi (rituals) and Vrat Katha (story).

Puja Vidhi For Vaikuntha Ekadashi

1. Those who are determined to observe Vrat on Vaikuntha Ekadashi need to know that they need to follow abstinence from materialistic things.

2. The devotee will have to follow Nahaye Khaye (eating only after taking bath and worshipping God) ritual on a day before Ekadashi i.e., on Dashami (the 10th day). The food must not be prepared using onions or garlic and one must not eat non-veg food.

3. On the Ekadashi day, the one observing Vrat must not consume any grains such as wheat, rice or flour.

4. Devotees need to clean their house, especially their worshipping room. After that, they need to take a bath, wear clean clothes and begin your fast.

5. You need to perform Jaap and meditate by making a Swastika (holy sign) on the floor of your worshipping room. After this, offer special prayers to Lord Vishnu and offer Bhog which can be prepared using five kinds of seasonal fruits such as grapes, apple, pomegranate, orange and papaya.

6. You can also recite Geeta Path and Shree Sukti. In the end, offer Lotus flowers to Lord Vishnu.

Vrat Katha For Vaikuntha Ekadashi

The Vrat Katha begins as:

Once there was a powerful demon called Muran who was destroying everything and hurting living beings. Due to this, devotees prayed Lord Vishnu to save them from the demon and protect mother Earth. A part of Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a divine woman and he named her 'Ekadashi' as it was the 11th day of the fortnight. He then asked the divine woman to protect people and ensure that the demon is punished for his bad deeds. The divine woman went ahead and tried to stop the demon in the first place. After so many numerous attempts, when the demon seemed to be in no mood to spare the people, Ekadashi killed him and freed people and various other Devtas who had previously gone to stop the demon.

Impressed by the brave and valiant Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu and other Gods praised her. He also said that those who will worship Ekadashi on this day will be able to get rid of their sins. Also, those who will die on this day, their soul will be freed from the cycle of birth and will attain Moksha (salvation).

Devotees on this day chant Narayan Kavacham, Sahasranamam and Vishnu Puranam.