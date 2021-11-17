Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Every year Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This is one of the significant days of Dev Diwali celebrations. On this day people observe a day-long fast and believe that they will be rewarded with blessings from God.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: Date, Time

This year Vaikuntha Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Wednesday, 17 November. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Nishitakal - 11:40 pm to 12:33 am, 18 November. The duration is 00 hours 53 mins. Dev Deepavali is celebrated on Thursday on 18 November. The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 09:50 am on 17 November 2021 and Chaturdashi Tithi will end at 12:00 pm on 18 November 2021.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: Puja Rituals

On Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, it is during Nishitha (midnight) that Lord Vishnu is worshipped according to the Hindu division of the day. It is on this day, devotees offer Lord Vishnu a thousand lotuses while reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama, which records a thousand names of Lord Vishnu.

Even though Lord Vishu and Lord Shiva are worshipped on the same day, but the timings of worship are different. While the devotees of Lord Vishnu prefer Nishitha prefer to worship at midnight, the devotees of Lord Shiva prefer Arunodaya, which is the Hindu dawn for the Puja at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. This is holy dip is known as Manikarnika Snan on Kartik Chaturdashi. People also offer Tulsi leaves to Lord Shiva and Bael leaves to Lord Vishnu.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: History And Significance

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu Calendar. This is one of the rarest days when Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are jointly worshipped. This festival is observed a day before Kartik Purnima or Dev Diwali, which falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi, Kartik, Shukla Paksha.

In Varanasi, most temples observe Vaikuntha Chaturdashi and it falls one day before another significant ritual of Dev Diwali. This festival is also observed in Rishikesh, Gaya and many cities in Maharashtra.

In the Hindu religious text, Shiva Purana, it is mentioned on the auspicious day of Kartik Chaturdashi, Lord Vishnu went to Varanasi and pledged to worship Lord Shiva with thousand lotus flowers. But while worshipping He found that the thousandth Lotus was missing. Therefore, Lord Vishnu plucked one His eyes (as His eyes are compared to Lotus) and offered it to Lord Shiva. Shiva was so pleased that not only did He restore Lord Vishu's eye but also rewarded Vishnu with the Sudarshana Chakra which to date is known to be the most powerful weapon of Lord Vishnu.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 19:46 [IST]