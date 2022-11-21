Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti 2022: Know About Date, Sadhana And Mool Mantra, Forms, Legend, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Bhairavi is another form of Chandi who is depicted in the Durga Saptashati as the Goddess who destroyed the demons, Chanda and Munda. Goddess Bhairavi is ascribed with two different forms that are known so far to the devotees.

In one of her forms, Goddess Bhairavi bears a close resemblance to Goddess Kali. She is shown as a Goddess with four arms, that wields a sword, a Trishul, a demon's decapitated head and Abhay mudra. seated in a cemetery on a headless corpse.

In another form of hers, Goddess Bhairavi is seen as a replica of Goddess Parvati who shines with the resplendence of ten thousand suns. Here, she is depicted as a goddess seated on a Lotus, with four arms and she holds a book and rosary in two arms. She makes Abhay mudra and Varada mudra gestures with the remaining two arms, which symbolise divine protection and blessings from the Goddess bestowing respectively. Scroll down to know more.

Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti 2022: Date

This year, Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti will be celebrated on 07 December 2022.

Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti 2022: Sadhana And Mool Mantra

Bhairavi Sadhana is a potent solution for attacks from negative energies, and physical weakness. One can also pray to her for successful love marriage and early marriage.

Bhairavi Mool Mantra

ॐ ह्रीं भैरवी कलौं ह्रीं स्वाहा॥

Om Hreem Bhairavi Kalaum Hreem Svaha॥

To succeed in all undertaken efforts, one must worship Tripura, the Goddess. All hindrances on our way is cleared off our path due to her divine interference and directs her devotees towards success. When you worship her in blind and unshakeable faith, Goddess herself enters in to that devotee, making him or her her abode. She can be easily placated by worship and chants done in utmost devotion. She banishes suffering and pressures out of her devotees' lives.

Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti 2022: Forms Or Avatar

Goddess Bhairavi is also worshipped in various others forms, such as Tripura Bhairavi, Chaitanya Bhairavi, Siddhh Bhairavi, Bhuvaneshwar Bhairavi, Sampadaprad Bhairavi, Kamaleshwari Bhairavi, Kaleshwari Bhairavi, Kaamershwari Bhairavi, Nitya Bhairavi, Rudra Bhairavi, Bhadra Bhairavi and Shatkuti Bhairavi. Tripura Bhairavi is the goddess of Tantric activities. She personifies the fiercest manifestation of God who is also categorized as one among the Dasha Maha Vidyas who provides Riddhi-Siddhi to devotees who worship this form of Shakti.

Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti 2022: Legends

As per the Narada Panchratra, Goddess Kali, appeared in her original form for a fleeting moment and then disappeared. Dismayed Lord Shiva found that she hid herself in the Northern Sumeru Mountain. When Lord Shiva sent Narada with a marriage proposal, the much-angered Goddess appeared as a destructive shadow that projected out of her body which came to be known as "Tripura Bhairavi".

Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti 2022: Tripur Bhairavi Mantra

Those who focus on her body mind and soul are truly blessed as she blesses them with success and perfection in life. The mantras that help overcome obstacles are Tripura Bhiaravi Mantra, "Om Aim Hreem Shree Sundaryai Namaha".

Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti 2022: Significance

The ruler of the cosmic universe, Goddess Bhairavi sustains, preserves and destroys her creation. She has thirteen different forms that are equally valorous and powerful as her. With her hands always in the raised position in order to bless her devotees from all evils, the Goddess has a garland of flowers that encircles her neck, donning red clothes and a book in her hands. She is utmostly pleased if a devotee uses red-hued puja ingredients and confers tremendously good outcomes.

She is the holy divine trinity personified into one colossal entity. Worship, devotion, chanting, and simple puja are the ways that can be used to reach her. Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti, falling on the Purnima day of Magha, helps avoid untimely death sufferings and chronic incurable diseases.

Celebrated on Margashirsh Purnima, the Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti, also known as Mother Bhagwati Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti is pompously celebrated with an eye on ritualistic adherence, across India. It is Goddess Tripura Sundari's birth ceremony, which is observed in due faith by the devout. Tripura Bhairavi frees one from the shackles of the materialistic world and by worshipping her, wisdom, and freedom from problems are attained. So she is extolled as Bhava Bandha Mochani, the one who rids devotees from worldly ties. Worshipping her incarnations through shakti sadhana and Bhakti Marga is eminently beneficial. Goddess Tripura is known to destroy the ego, maya, and restores the mentally troubled to a normal life.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 19:00 [IST]