Three Popular Temples In India To Visit If You Are Facing Legal Problems

1. Sakshinatheswarar Temple/ Thiruppurambiyam Shiva Temple: Architecture, History, Legend, Significance, Timings And Transportation Thiruppurambiyam Shiva Temple or Saachinathaswamy Temple is located on the south bank of river Kollidam. (a tributary of Cauvery. )As the name itself suggests, the deity here is the ultimate witness to all our deeds and acts. Situated about 5 kilometres away from Kumbakonam in Thirupurambiyam village in Tamil Nadu, this temple has an Ishwar Linga that is in self-manifested form. Architecture And History: After Thiruppurambiyam village was deluged by floods, everything in the area was destroyed except the village that remained untouched, along with the temple of Saachinathar. Therefore, it came to be known as Thirupurambiyam. Lord Shiva is known to have appeared in Madurai to provide/report evidence in response to the prayers of a lady merchant, to save her from the impending peril in a lawsuit. Hence, the name Saachinatheshwarar. Lord Ganesha also empowered the Raja Gopuram, the temple tower with his inscrutable powers, to the "Raja Gopuram" temple tower of Thirupurambiyam. Those who take a holy glimpse of this tower, are blessed by Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva and opens their eyes to truth so that they can offer true witness to the case they are embroiled in. On the night before Vinayakachathurthi, abhishekam using 100 kgs of honey is conducted for Lord Ganesha from the morning to night. Surprisingly the honey gets absorbed by the idol which does not let it spill out of the idol. At the end of the Abhisheka, the deity turns crimson at which point the Abhishekam concludes. This procedure is not repeated until next year. Legend: When the entire earth was destroyed and swept over by a deluge of the waters of seven seas, at once, Thriupurambiam was the only one area that was left unharmed. So this temple dates back to Tretayuga and has stood the tests and ravages of time on it upto now, in the Kaliyuga. Lord Shiva wished to preserve this temple as it wsas, and handed over the responsibility of preserving this village to his son Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha, channelled the waters of seven seas into a well using Pranava Mantra or the OM which controlled the might of seven seas put together in to one well and saved this area from the horrendous effects of the deluge. This well is known as Yezhu Kadal Kinaru (seven seas well. Lord Siva went to Madurai and reported as evidence for a lady merchant in her case. Hence the name of the god is known as Satchinathar. Significance: This is one of the Devara Paadal Petra Shiva Sthalam (The Paadal Petra Sthalam, or Thevara Sthalam, are 275 greatest shiva temples revered by the Saiva Nayanar traditions of 6th-9th century CE ) and 46th siva sthalam on the North of river Cauvery in Chola Nadu. The temple is extolled in the saiva canon of the seventh century called Tevaram, by Thirunavukarasar (Appar), Sundarar and, Sambandar. This is one of 24 sacred places connected to Lord Dakshinamurthy and worshipped by great sages like Sage Agastya of bygone era and is surrounded by rivers Manniyaru, Kollidam and the Kaveri. An exclusive Guru Sannidhi (Guru Sthalam or sanctorum for Guru) faces the Thirupurambiyam Siva Temple directly. King Haridvasu was relieved of the curse of Sage Durvasa due to the grace of Saatchinatheshwarar. Annabishekam, Thiruvathirai, and Shivarathri, are the most important festivals conducted here.

Varuna created Lord Ganesha's idol from sea shells and other sea products and named it Pralayam Katha Vinayakar. Timings And Transportation: The temple is open from 5.00 am to 12:00 Noon and from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm.Prayers for relief from litigations must be submitted here to avail the fullest benefits from God.

Thirupurambiyam Siva Temple is situated on the river side of Kollidam is 11Kms away from Kumbakonam. Town Bus, mini buses and autos are available from Kumbakonam. A town bus service from Kumbakonam to Tirupurambayam goes via two other paadal petra sthalams Tirukkottaiyur and Tiruinnambar.

2. Kanchipuram Vazhakarutheeswarar Temple: Architecture, History, Timings And Transportation Situated in the heart of Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, this sacred Shiva temple is very ancient and dedicated to Lord Shiva that is at a walking distance of 2 kilometres from the Kanchipuram bus stand. In Tamil, Vazhakarutheeswarar means ‘the lord who demolishes cases. ‘Vazhaku' means Court case or a legal dispute and Arutheeswarar means Resolver. If you want the final verdict to tilt in your favour, this is exactly what you have to visit to get rid of the law issues, to get a favourable judgement in all civil and criminal court cases and to get rid of all kinds of problems with respect to ongoing litigations. It is said that temple is about 1000 years old. Architecture: This east-facing temple has a Thirukulam in front of it/. The Rajagopuram has three floors that are north-faced. The first deity you get to see after entering the temple is Lord Ganesha who is installed along with Dwajasthambam, Balipeetham and Nandhi in the middle. Moolavar (the original idol) lies 4 feet below ground level. One can also spot individual Sannidhis for Lord Ganesha, Lord Muruga, Goddess Durga, Lord Chandikeshwar, Lord Kala Bhairavar, Lord Surya, and Lord Chandra and the nine planets along the route of Pradakshina. History And Significance: According to Puranas, during a controversial discussion between Devas and Sages about some postulates in Vedas, what started as a mere discussion escalated into a bitter fight. Finally, they sought refuge in Lord Shiva by worshipping his lingam. Lord Shiva appeared there and sorted out their problems. So from then onwards, practically for all legal purposes, this temple is the last place to seek refuge in when all else fails. Worshipping "Vazhakarutheeswarar" will relieve oneself from all the lawsuit's problems. People unable to extricate themselves from long-standing complicated legal cases can visit here to perform Abhishekham to the Lord and get his blessings. Offering puja for 16 continuous Mondays, (16 Mondays, 16 Pradakshinam, 16 Deepams) 16 Mondays and go around the sanctum or carry on Pradakshinam 16 times, and lighting lamp to Lord, and finally on the last day, performing Abhishekam to the Lord will solve any legal issue, howsoever impending it may be. Legally critical cases are known to be easily sorted out here. One can expect to get fair verdict in civil court cases. Just blessings taken in this temple can sort out legal dilemmas. Timings And Transportation: Eminent personalities from all over India, form its most important clientele base. The Temple is open from 05:00 am to 12:00 pm and again opens in the evening from 04:30 pm to 08:00 pm.The temple is nearly 2 kms from kanchipuram bus stand and temple is on Gandhi Road, opposite to Nalli silks. Shared autos are available to commute to the temple.