Teja Dashmi 2021: Date, History, Significance And Legends Associated With This Festival Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Teja Dashmi is a festival is celebrated on 16 September and is dedicated to a popular folk deity of Rajasthan is called Tejaji or Veer Teja. Devotees believe is considered to be one of the incarnations of Lord Shiva. He is said to be born in the 13th century in the Khadnal region of Rajasthan to the son of King Bakshaji. The festival is celebrated in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today.

Teja Dashmi 2021: Date

Teja Dashmi is a festival is celebrated on 16 September, Wednesday. It is popular in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in India and is celebrated on the Dashami Tithi (tenth day) Shukla Paksha (bright phase of the Moon) in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar.

Teja Dashmi 2021: History And Significance

On Teja Dashami, Veer Teja is worshipped by devotees who is a popular folk-deity of Rajasthan. Legend has it that Tejaji died while protecting a herd of cattle from hunters. Only his tongue was not damaged during the battle. While he was dying, he allowed a snake to bite his tongue. The snake blessed him that anyone who sought the blessings of Tejaji would never die from a snakebite. Devotees believe that if prayers to Veer Teja is done then they will also be bestowed with his blessings. Hence the festival of Teja Dashmi is celebrated.

Teja Dashmi 2021: Legends Associated With The Festival

Teja Ji Maharaj is hailed as a nobleman. The day is meant to commemorate the greatness of Teja Ji Maharaj and the sacrifices made by him to honour his words. As per the Gregorian calendar, he was born in the year 1074, to Taharji, a Jat and his wife Ramkumari on the Chaturdashi Tithi in the month of Magha, Shukla Paksha. He was born after his parents performed intense penance to please Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati. However, when his parents were blessed with a son, they were also told that he will possess divine qualities, but will be short-lived.

According to one of the legends associated with him, Teja Ji Maharaj once found out that some robbers had robbed cattle from his sister's marital home, and therefore without delay, he went along with his friends to free the cows. This is also another version of the story, where it is believed that Teja Ji Maharaj wanted to save a herd of cows, which got dispersed after a raid by a group.

While walking into the robbers' den, he came across a snake that wanted to bite him but Teja Ji Maharaj pleaded to the snake to let him go so that he can free the cattle from the robbers. And, in exchange, he promised that he will return to the snake and let it bite him. The snake heard the plea and let him go. Teja Ji fought bravely but in the end, got severely wounded. After freeing the cattle, while coming back he again met the snake. Instead of fleeing, he decided to keep his word and let the snake bit him. Seeing his honesty and commitment, the serpent was impressed but wondered where it could bite him since he was bleeding too much. Therefore, Teja Ji asked it to bite him on his tongue. However, just before taking his life the snake turned to Nag Dev and revealed himself. He blessed Teja Ji that whoever worshipped him will get rid of Sarpa Dosha. Therefore, devotees are often seen praying to Teja Ji and tying sacred threads to shield themselves to protect themselves from snake bites.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 13:36 [IST]