Swamy Koragajja Temple of Mangalore:: History, Legend, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Koragajja is a very prominent deity for the people of Tulu Nadu . It is irreverent to say that the deity is a spirit of the Tulu Nadu region as he is the presiding deity for almost every Tulu household for whom life just does not go on without his blessings.

His blessings are powerful and widely sought by the people in the Tulunadu belt for every reason that calls for divine interference. Widely worshipped in the area and known by different names, it is popularly called in Mangalore as Swami.

There are several deities, whose temples are found in plenty across the Mangalore region, the oldest of them being the one at Kuttar which has a historical background. Other popular temples, especially those at Jaregekatte, Padavangady, Ullal, Urwa, and Udupi also supervise the well-being of the entire city.

Folksongs are the major sources for the legends surrounding Swami's miracles and his grace. As the songs or pardanas are orally passed down to succeeding generations, the stories, are very likely a bit distorted in the process. Some portions of the story are found missing; probably it reflects on how evolved the generations were, culturally and on their general worldview.

There are people, who for obtaining Swami's blessings, offer the Kola festival which is a traditional cultural event celebrated in order to appease Koragajja. This is actually done annually for the total well-being of the Tulu community. There are songs dedicated to Koragajja that are dedicated to him during ritualistic observances. Read on to know more

Swamy Koragajja Temple: History

Koragajja is believed to have taken an incarnation in the human form on earth at some point in time in Tulunadu history. Koraga, is a name given to a particular community, and ajja means grandfather, used mostly as a mark of love and respect to address the swami. He was born Koraga Thaniya who lost his mother Maire when he was a 30-day-old infant. His father passed away soon after that.

Since he had virtually no one to fend for him, he left his home town and reached a place near Kallapu and spent some time there, eating sand as food, as he was hungry. At that time, Bairakke Baidyedi, her children Manjakke and Chenniya set foot into this place, carrying a pot of toddy. Moved by Thaniya's state, Bairakke adopted him, and brought him up as her own son along with her other children, Thaniya grew up in challenging circumstances.

The Koraga Thaniya's arrival to her family helped the family to prosper, and the family business to thrive successfully. Thaniya, along with the other family members learnt the art of basket making and creating bamboo articles using his hands. We can see this during Koragajja Kola, the basket is usually hung on his shoulder during the Kola).

One day, a particular nema observance was conducted for the gods of the village Marlujumadi, Maisandaya, and Kinnikodangade Daivas, which were closely connected with Bairakke's family and it was the turn of the Bairakke family to contribute tender coconuts, banana plants, coconut leaves to name a few. It required the strength of seven men to carry this to the temple. When no one, was found capable of doing this, Thaniya was asked to see if he can manage this task all on his own since the task was of an extremely important nature.

Finally, he agreed upon one condition that he should be provided food that is enough for seven people, rice, curry made of 30 mackerel fish, and toddy. Relieved, Bairakke arranged the rest of the event as the problem had been solved by Thaniya for them. Thaniya carried all the immense load of food on his own shoulders, whose superhuman feat baffled the onlookers who were overtaken by surprise, as well as respect for Thaniya.

Although Thaniya was able to carry it up to the temple, he was not allowed entry inside as he belonged to a lower caste. When questioned about why he was being discriminated against, he was rebuffed and ignored. Unable to take this anymore, Koraga Thaniya, remembered something in this context and tried to climb the tree in the temple premises as it had a fruit that is used for pickling but was unable to reach the fruit.

It was at that time that he stepped on the Kalasha of God in the temple in order to pluck the fruit. Koragajja Swami. Koraga Thaniya, is supposed to have attained salvation then and there, by pleasing God in the temple. At this time, a miracle happened and Thaniya was absorbed by the deity and merged with the main idol, attaining divinity. Miracles have been happening in every devotee's household that worships.

Many stories, about how he attained the state of a deity are popular amongst the people here, but pardanas, being folk songs, are not very reliable sources to depend on, usually as they are orally passed down to generations, and undergo various distortions at every stage and step. Even though he attained divinity during middle age; people started calling him Ajja because of his love and affection towards him. Later, he was worshipped as Koragajja and the people arrange rituals.

Swamy Koragajja Temple: Prasad Offered To The Deity

The usual offerings are country wine (alcohol), betel nut (Beeda), chakkuli (a snack also called murukku in other parts of India). These offerings are considered Swami's favourite. As per the folk songs or Pardanas, he was brought up in a family that was involved in the toddy business. Consuming Kali was a family ritual which has continued up to now. To suit the modern context, the toddy has been replaced by packaged alcohol, such as prasad.

Swamy Koragajja Temple: Women And Koragajja Kola

Women are banned from attending Kolas or main pujas as the medium that manifests Koragajja is sparsely clothed and dances to the drum beats and songs that extol his miracles. Also, this entire event is held in dim lights with alcohol offerings as prasad. Hence, womenfolk are prohibited from being a part of the event.

Swamy Koragajja Temple: Legend

There is a legend associated with Swamy Koragajja Temple. Two people were arrested for desecrating the Koragajja temple in Mangalore. The three Muslim youths had put a condom in the Daan peti and urinated inside the temple complex. Police were not able to find them after repeated attempts. Sometime after this incident had occurred, two Muslim men came to the temple priest consistently asking him for forgiveness because the person who was the chief conspirator that had dropped the condom died under mysterious circumstances and the other two men who had urinated in the complex, went insane, vomited blood and had continuous diarrhoea. The chief conspirator died by banging his head on the wall screaming that Lord Koragajja was angry with the culprits. The other two accused ran to the priest of the time asking him for forgiveness. Later, they were called to attend the Nemotsava and made to confess the heinous act.

Swamy Koragajja Temple: Significance

When people are embroiled in difficulties with respect to family, health or business, or if something valuable is lost, or some task is taking longer than usual to complete, Swami will resolve it by just hearing their prayers. When the wish is granted by Koragajja, the people offer something in gratitude to Swami. There are countless miracles of Swami that have every time, proved Swami's existence in the lives of the Tulu people.

People are inspired to carry on with daily life, despite the problems that it brings, due to the constant miraculous help and guidance that is offered by Koragajja. Annadhan (donating food for those in need), marriage, ear piercing, head shaving, danaas or charity, and provide facilities for education in Koragajjas name and conduct many social drives in this regard.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 15:00 [IST]