Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple: Know About The Disappearing Temple At Kavi Kamboi

The Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a 150 years old Shiva temple located in the town of Kavi Kamboi, in the state of Gujarat. Situated exactly between the Arabian sea and the Gulf of Cambay, at a distance of about 70 km from Vadodara, the temple carries on its hide and seek with the devotees by submerging under the sea when high tides sweep over it and raising up when there is low tide.

Apart from that, during the entire Shravan month, free food is available to the visitors. If you are planning to visit this temple then know the necessary details about it.

the The Stambheshwar Mahadev temple, doesn't look so extraordinary from the architectural viewpoint, but it is an unusual religious site that has something unique to offer, something that you cannot get to see in other temples. While the low tides, when it is their time, stay within their limits, the high tides of the sea rise up, in all ferocity, encircle and sweep over the Shiva Linga to just recede towards peace.

The sea, during low tides, looks as if it is waiting for the darshan of the Shiva Linga, like any other visitor, and goes through the pradakshina and abhisheka procedure during the high tides when it is allowed to enter the premises. The 4-feet high Shivalinga unravels itself inch by inch and raises gradually above, displaying its full splendour.

Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple: Unusual Occurrence

The effect of the waves is such that the whole temple looks as though it virtually disappears into the sea and then appears again when it is time. One whole day and night has to be marked for experiencing the spiritual vibes of this place. Early in the morning, when it low tide hours, you could visit the temple to meditate peacefully amidst the sighs and snorts of the waves gently reminding you to merge with the calm wilderness that surrounds you.

If you feel uncomfortable with the idea, you can have a peaceful stroll, enjoy the feel and rhythm of nature that never seems to break into the overall peace that one can expirience floatsin its ambience. Once you have savoured the enigma entirely, you can proceed ahead for lunch in one of those restaurants near the parking area that is at a walking distance of half a km.

Shravan month is the time when the temple offers free food to the pilgrims. Post lunch, you are back at the temple, to return to the breathtaking views of the submerging temple. The temple and Shiva Linga should be watched against the backdrop of the sea behind it while it simply offers the visual meaning for the word magnificence.

The flowers placed on the top of the Shiva Linga by devotees, gets washed away by the high tides and float on the sea surface. Once the high tide recedes, it is time to get back to the prayers. It is surprising to see how the nature performs the jal abhishek to the Shiva Linga herself twice a day.

This is exactly the place where Mahi Sagar and Sabarmati River combine. The scenario coupled with the reverberating chants from the priests never fails to enchant. This provides a totally different facet to the picture. The Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple is more commonly known as the Disappearing Shiva Temple in India. One must only see it to believe it.

Stambheshwar Temple: Legend Associated With This Mandir

Shiva Linga was installed by Lord Kartikeya as per the scriptural legends. Tarkasura was a great devotee of Lord Shiva. The demon Tarakasur seized this opportunity to ask God for immortality. When Lord Shiva granted it, Tarakasur started his expedition on Triloka, or the three worlds and caused chaos. Lord Shiva created Kartikeya to put an end to the menace. Lord Kartikeya killed Tarakasur in a duel but also felt pangs of guilt, for killing Tarakasura.

Lord Vishnu intervened and convinced him that it was all done for the good of the people. Kartikeya was not still satisfied by the resolution. He wanted to get rid of the sin that he incurred by killing a devotee of Lord Shiva. So as per Lord Vishnu's advice, Karthikeya asked Vishwakarma (The deity of Architecture) to build three Shiva Lingams which he intended to install at three different places. He performed all ritualistic worship here in these three holy places which were called Pratigyeshwar, Kapaleshwar and Kumareshwar.

Kartikeya showered holy water on the Lingam at Kapaleshwar and prayed for peace for Taraka's soul. He also offered sesame seeds to Lord Shiva and rid himself of his sins. This place is known more widely as the Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple. The Shivlinga here is installed exactly at the site where Tarakasur was killed.

Although the temple authorities allot opening and closing hours for visiting the temple, it is better to invest a day of your time to spend there. Do not miss the opportunity of watching the Shiva Lingam rise from underneath the tides inch by inch against the shimmering dark backdrop of the ocean.

How To Reach The Mandir

You can commute to the Mandir by road, by train and by air.

The Narmada River crosses the Narmada district, the border of Vadodara district, and the Bharuch district as its last destination before it reaches the sea. You can spot various sites on your way to the temple from here. Buses ply to and from Bharuch, Rajpipla, Chanod, and Dabhoi. Otherwise, you can reach the Sardar Sarovar dam site by a private vehicle. Bharuch is the nearest railway station. Hence you can arrive here by train as well. As the closest airport is at Vadodara, you can also air travel to this place.

