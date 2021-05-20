Sita Navami 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Sita Navami, also known as Janaki Navami is a popular festival observed by HIndus across the world. The day marks the birth of Goddess Sita. Every year the day is observed on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakh. This year the date falls on 21 May 2021. The festival is mostly observed by Hindu married women. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down to read more.

Date And Muhurta

On the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh month, Hindus observe the Sita Navami which is also known as Janaki Navami or Sita Jayanti. This year the date falls on both 20 and 21 May 2021. This year the navami will begin at 12:25 pm on 20 May 2021 and will stay till 11:10 am on 21 May 2021. However, the muhurta for this festival will be from 11:17 am to 01:54 PM on 21 May 2021.

Rituals

On this day, people should wake up early and clean their houses. After this, they should bathe and wear clean clothes.

Bathe the idols of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Keep the idols on a clean platform offer them sandalwood, dhoop, flowers and fruits.

Offer Bhog to the deities and chant the mantras.

Recite the vrat katha of Sita Navami and perform the aarti of Goddess Sita.

Distribute the bhog among children, elderly people, poor and your loved ones.

Significance

It is said that Goddess Sita was the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.

She was born during the Pushya Nakshatra.

King Janak and His wife, Queen Sunaina found baby Sita under a tree in an earthen pot.

The King and Queen were ploughing the land after a yajna when their plough hit the earthen pot.

The royal couple was childless and therefore, they adopted baby girl and named her Sita.

Goddess Sita was also known as Janaki after Her father King Janak.

It is said that observing a fast on this day and worshipping Goddess Sita with dedication and pure intentions, helps one in seeking Her blessings.

