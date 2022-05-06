Sita Navami 2022: Date, Tithi, Timing, History, Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

The saga of true love, Ramayana, has been a much-preferred bedtime story that most of us grew up with. To understand its depths, we need to be pre-equipped with some knowledge about our culture. Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are our cultural icons that even today, inspire and drive our motives and actions subconsciously from within. Sita's prayers for the well-being of Rama also played a part in Rama's victory and hence the Indian women observe Sita Navami as a day to pray for the longevity of the husband.

Sita's dedication and patience were exemplary, and she is emulated and respected by Indian women for this virtue. Seetha Navami was the day she incarnated on mother earth. Sita was an avatar of Maha Lakshmi, whose advent created a history and an epic. Scroll down the article to know more about the date, tithi, timing, history, rituals, puja vidhi and significance associated with Sita Navami.

Sita Navami 2022 : Date, Tithi, Timing

Sita Jayanti, or Janaki Navami rituals are performed on the ninth day of Shukla paksha of Vaishakha. Sita Jayanti is celebrated a month after the ram Navami celebrations draw to a close.

This year in 2022, Sita Navami will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10 May, on Vaishakh Shukla paksha, on the Navami tithi. The Navami tithi will arrive on 09 May 2022 at 06:32 pm and comes to a close on 10 May 2022 at 07:24 pm.

Sita Navami 2022: History And Significance

Janaka was the king of Mithila. Sita was discovered beneath the ground, while he was plowing the land. Unable to contain himself, he named her after the plow which in Sanskrit is called Sita.

A goddess was born who was later married to Rama, an avatar of Vishnu. Her blissful life after marriage was soon interrupted, as she had to go on exile with Rama, to the deep jungles for 14 years, where she was kidnapped by the Lanka King Ravana and forcibly taken to his kingdom.

Sita was held captive there until Rama won over Ravana in a fierce battle and killed him. However, Rama, embittered by the rumors about Sita's long stay at Ravana's residence, and to prove her chastity, he made her go through Agni Pariksha (an ordeal of fire).As she emerged victoriously, Rama accepted her and took her to Ayodhya where they lived happily for 10000 years in peace.

On another fateful day, due to some floating rumors, Rama decided to leave the pregnant Sita in the jungles where Sage Valmiki resided. She gave birth to twins in Maharshi Valmiki ashram and brought up her kids Lava and Kusha with great care. Later, a particular event brought the kids and Rama close together. At this time, he asks Seetha for proof of her fidelity. Seetha, frustrated due to the goings-on, decides to end her life. Sita invoked the mother earth through her prayers, and gets back to where she came from.

Worshipping Rama and seta on this day would ensure the devotees a lasting marital bliss and longevity of their husbands. This event reiterates the importance of imbibing the value system that she lived for and represented. She was an epitome of perfection and perfect on all levels. She was the doting wife of Rama, the dutiful daughter-in-law of Dasharatha, and was true to every role that she donned during her incarnation. Indian women, seek her ideals, to complete themselves and look forward to this day and the puja to bless them with it.

Sita Navami 2022 : Rituals And Puja Vidhi

On this day, the illumination of lights on the decked up idols of Lord Rama and Janaki, the natural fragrance of flowers slowly breezing in and out of the temple premises, and the soothing bhajan tunes that rent the air, take the devout to a new high. Sankeertans are arranged in several places once the recitation of Ramayana concludes.

In some areas, Ram Rath yatra is conducted and some take out Ram Rath Yatra through the temple chanting the divine 'Jai Siya Ram' that reverberates in the heart of every Indian. Normally a mandap is erected and the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman are arranged in an orderly manner. The deities are worshipped with garlands and flowers.

Mother Earth is also worshipped alongside. Fruits, sesame seeds, barley, and rice are offered with prayers. Satvic food is prepared during this day. and distributed after the puja is completed. They observe a strict fast throughout the day. Aarti, abhishekam and sringar darshan are arranged and carried out with due pomp and fervor. This day is marked by Ramayana recitals happening all around the city.