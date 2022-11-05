Shri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple In Melukote: History, Architecture And Mysterious Facts Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

On the way from Bangaluru to Mysore taking a deviation at Pandavapura of Mandya district, you can arrive at the foothills that has a temple perched right on top of it inside the environs of Melkote.

The temple that one will be able to witness on the top is the Yoga Narasimha temple, which you can reach by climbing a number of steps that are strewn with divinely fragrant plumeria flowers making you forget the pains of the uphill climb. Down below, in the Melukote taluk, we have another historically significant temple for Lord Cheluvanarayana to which thousands flock during the festival of Vairamudi. It is a sacred pilgrimage centre that is home to most of the Brahmin Iyengar community.

Everyone is familiar with the taste of the famous Puliyogare dish that is served at most Iyengar food joints in south India. If you are after authenticity kindly pay a visit here to get the taste of the pristinely original tongue-slurping Puliyogare and masala curd rice that comes as prasad from the temple of Cheluva Narayana. The natural landscape is something that is untouched by the polluting influence of modern cities and their sickening traffic. Also, a peaceful aura and the whiff of a carefully preserved Vedic lifestyle at Melkote serve as a reminder of past cultural glory. Scroll down the article to know more about this famous 1000-year-old temple.

Melukote Shri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple: History

Ramanujacharya, the revered saint of South India who founded the Iyengar cult, was behind the revamping of the Cheluvanaraya Swamy Temple which is aptly called Dakshin Badrinath. Badri yatra is incomplete unless you have a peep into Melkote and the peace that surrounds it. Cheluva Narayana is the name of the presiding deity that is taken on annual processions here. The idol installed here is known to have been worshipped by Lord Krishna, Balarama and many other gods. This deity is also known as Ramapriya, and shelve Pillai Perumal.

Sri Ramanujacharya The Founder

This temple follows the Pancharatragama mode of worship that was introduced by the Vaishnava seer Sri Ramanujacharya. The Narayana idol was a gift to Melkote by Ramanujacharya himself. Along with Mahabhishekam to Shelvapillai God, Sri Ramanujacharya also receives the Tiruvadirai Abhishekam.

The Grand Brahmotsavam Of Vairamudi

A very grand festival that unites all from all over India at one point is the Vairamudi. Festival. The festival is a feast to the eyes, especially the Vairamudi, which is a huge and uniquely shaped diamond crown that God adorns here during the procession. Devotees from all creeds and sects unanimously attend this festival. The main temple is decked up in all glory, flowers and dazzling lights.

Two types of mudis (crowns) apart from the Vairamudi are also popular for their vintage design. Krishnarajamudi and Rajamudi are displayed to the public and worshipped before adorning the deity with the Vairamudi. Numerous sevas including Kalyanotsava, Nagavalli Mahotsava, Sreemanmaharathotsava, Teppotsavam, and Dolotsavam, are conducted each of which draws your attention to the deft Vedic touch that transforms a mundane puja into an entrancing experience.

The Enchanting Mudis Or Crowns

The mudis are believed to have been brought by Lord Garuda, the vehicle of Lord Vishnu to earth. Krishnarajamudi was a gift from Krishnaraja Wodeyar and Raja mudi was gifted by Raja Wodeyar, both erstwhile kings of the Mysore dynasty. There is yet another crown which is older than the other two mudis but the name of the patron is not known. The crowns are heavily guarded and their upkeep is monitored by the governmental authorities. They are brought to the temple only during the vairamudi utsav times.

The Muslim Princess Who Is Worshipped Alongside The Main Deity

A Muslim princess by name Bibi Nachiyar receives puja in a niche especially made for her. Her idol is found at the feet of the deity. Lord Narayana, in one of his dream visitations, informed Ramanuja that his idol is being safeguarded by the muslim princess in Delhi and that it needs to be recovered.

Ramanuja sets out immediately to Delhi and reaches the palace after a few days. When he could not trace the idol in the palace he calls him endearingly saying "Shelvapillai Vaarum Enri" (Beautiful Perumal come) and idol floats from the princess room and sits on the lap of Ramanuja. However the princess who was madly in love with the idol, followed Ramanuja to Melkote and left her mortal coil there at the temple at the feet of Shelvapillair God. Therefore Ramanuja installed her Idol at the feet of Narayana to accord her the status of a worshipped deity.

The Magical Taste Of Puliyogare Prasadam

The Puliyogare and Thuni Thengol are the famous prasadams, which the passersby grab at and they even carry packages and remembrances home. The Puliogare so far has been the patented dish of Iyengars so to say, and this is a famous part of their tradition. Temple priests of this town prepare amazing puliogares and other temple prasadams that any gourmet can never miss.

Architectural Splendour Of Melukote Temple

Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple, which is over 1000-year-old, has intricate carvings and engravings with the God sculptures standing as flagbearers of our much admired civilization and culture.

Pillars and sculptures are excellent examples of the archaic craftsmanship and they are Dravidian in style. The temple also has a large pond at the foothills. Next to the steps, there is a famous pond called Pancha Kalyani, which is built of stone. It lies just adjacent to the main steps of the temple as a stepped well with the Bhuvaneshwari mandapa. The presiding deity of the temple is placed on a square altar inside the main sanctum of the temple.

Raja Wodeyar And His Mysterious Demise

The temple is very closely connected with the Woodyear dynasty. Raja Wodeyar was a die-hard devotee of Cheluva Narayana. On one of the pillars of Navaranga of the temple, there is a statue of Raja Wodeyar, which is about one and a half feet high, standing with folded hands, and his name etched on its base. As per a local legend, Raja Wodeyar was seen entering the sanctum on the day of his demise and was not seen anywhere after the incident.

This temple has a historical background, enjoyed royal patronage and was handed over to the Brahmins at Melkote who have been continuing the same traditions. Tamilian Vaishnava influence is very evident and also Melkote is known to have this otherworldly touch that welcomes devotees from all over the world to its fold.

