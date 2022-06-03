Shimla Summer Festival 2022: Date, Celebrations, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Located at a relatively higher altitude of 2,205 meters, this picturesque hill station in Himachal Pradesh is extremely lively and colourful. It was also referred to as the summer capital of British India. Shimla's colonial charm, beautiful architecture, thick forests of Deodar, Pine clad mountains, gastronomic experiences at some of the finest resturants, will always leave you hungry for more.

Shimla derives its name from Goddess Shyamala is known as incarnation of Goddess Kali and is known for wrath and power. It is also the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is notable for its malls, ridge, and colourful and adventurous toy trains. Let us go through some engaging information related to Shimla Festival.

Shimla Summer Festival 2022: Date Shimla Summer Festival is a 5-day festival is celebrated yearly once, usually between 02 June to 07 June in the Himachal Pradesh. This year, in 2022, it is going to commence on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 up to the Thursday of 09 Jun 2022.

Shimla Summer Festival Celebrations

May/June is the time that life takes on a different hue and shade for the vibrant community of Shimla. Celebrated at a grand scale, Shimla comes alive in the five-day festivity owning to its beauteous environs.

Festive activities occasionally interspersed with rhythmic song and dance sequences leave the visitors awe-inspired. Shimla festival is a unique way of welcoming the summer along with offering gratitude to the gods of bounty and prosperity for the blessings they received in the previous years. It is also followed by a prayer to the gods to continue to bless them in the coming years as well.

The history of the festival celebrations dates decades back to 1960s. This popular fest has been regularly celebrated, once a year, with verve and zest, in the quaint and cool ambience of the hillside, thickly enveloped with the pretty oak trees and the sylvan pine. The most inviting element about this festival is that it does not charge an entry fee, and this blissful experience can be enjoyed free of cost.

Shimla Summer Festival 2022: Music, Markets And Events

Folk dances, food festivals, flower shows, ice skating, and film festivals are the staple diets prescribed for this festival. Musical performances by big noises in the world of music hold you enthralled and inspired to a hew high. Every day it is time for music and dance performances wherein celebrities in the field join in to add to the glitz. Folk dancers of Himachal Pradesh, introduce you to the charm of the native Shimla culture, which in every way, keeps you enraptured. There is also a spot for the school children, that participate in several competitions meant for their age groups, and you can spot budding stars in several children that give top-notch cultural performances on that day.

To beat your shopping urges, and add delight to your taste buds, there are numerous grand outlets, resturants, handicrafts stalls, that are set up in bunches across the whole area. You can explore and find the choicest varieties of fashionable clothes, finger-licking cuisine, and artisanal wares. Also, for the sports maniacs, there are sports tournaments to hold your interest and attention. Half marathons and ice skating are enough to rivet their attention. Color splashed yet well-organized flower shows add a lively archaic charm to nature that is decked up in a bohemian style for the day will surely attract plantsmen. There are also dog shows that let you have unlimited fun with those furry friends that range from pugs to retrievers to relatively unfamiliar breeds.

Further, photography competition, poster-making competition, and fashion shows are organised to promote the talents of local artists. Models strut around in varieties and patterns of folk dresses at these fashion shows.

