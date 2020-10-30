Just In
- 9 min ago Deepika Padukone’s Nomad-Inspired Louis Vuitton Look At The Paris Fashion Week 2022
- 1 hr ago Goddess Chindi Temple Of Himachal Pradesh: Know About The Architechture, Legend, History And Significance
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 06 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 24 hrs ago Tribute: American Country Music Icon Loretta Lynn No More At 90
Don't Miss
- Education 25 Years of Quality Council of India QCI: History, Roles, Achievements & more
- Sports New Zealand Tri Series 2022: Schedule, Squads, Dates, Time in IST and Live Streaming Info
- Finance Midcap Developers Stock To Buy, Pre-sales Growth Targeted To Rs. 25b: Motilal Oswal
- News Photo of Rahul Gandhi tying shoelace of mother Sonia Gandhi goes viral
- Technology Google Pixel 7 Pro Lags Behind In Performance: Is Samsung To Blame?
- Movies Madhuri Dixit Buys A Plush Apartment With Sea View Worth This Whopping Amount!
- Automobiles Not A Single Unit Of Toyota Hilux Was Sold In This Indian State - Here’s Why
- Travel Most Interesting Facts About Kullu Dussehra
Sharad Purnima: Things You Need To Know About Kojagiri Purnima
Kojagiri is a Hindu festival observed on Sharad Purnima i.e., on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashwin. In 2022, Sharad Purnima will be observed on 9 October. On this day, people will be seeing the moon and worshipping the same. The festival marks the beginning of winter and harvest seasons. The festival is usually celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
Here are some things that you need to know about the Kojagiri festival.
1. On this day, people worship Mahalakshmi also known as Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.
2. People also observe fast on this day and worship the deity to seek Her blessings.
3. In order to worship the deity according to the rituals, then first of all take a Kalash and fill it with water.
4. Place mango leaves over the Kalash in such a way that the bottom part of the leaves goes inside the Kalash while the upper part stays outward.
5. Now place some betel leaves on the mango leaves.
6. After this, put a coconut on the Kalash and tie a red thread around the Kalash.
7. Draw swastika using kumkum, chandan, turmeric and curd paste.
8. Place this Kalash in front of the deities and behind your puja.
9. Those who observe a fast on this day should stay awake throughout the night and worship Goddess Mahalaksmi.
10. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Laksmi descends on the earth and blesses those who worship Her with full dedication and devotion.
11. The festival is usually observed by newly married couples in order to seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.
12. People in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar celebrate this day with fervour and enthusiasm.
13. On this day, the groom visits his in-laws and seeks blessings from everyone.
14. On the other hand, the bride gets clothes, jewellery.
15. Food items such as makhana, sweets and fruits are sent to both groom and bride on this day.
16. The couples spend the entire night playing games with their family members and worshipping the deities.
17. People in Maharashtra, observe this day by staying awake throughout the night and enjoying masala milk while watching the stars.
- festivalsSharad Purnima: Significance And Legends Associated With It
- festivalsKojagari Purnima 2021: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance
- indian sweetsSharad Purnima 2020: 10 Kheer Recipes That You Can Try At Home On This Day
- festivalsSharad Purnima 2020: The Significance Of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja On This Day
- festivalsRituals Associated With Kojagari Lakshmi Puja
- faith mysticismGoddess Chindi Temple Of Himachal Pradesh: Know About The Architechture, Legend, History And Significance
- festivalsYom Kippur 2022: Date And Significance Of The Holiest Day For The Jewish Community
- faith mysticismDurga Puja 2022: List Of South Indian Naivedya Offered To Goddess Durga On Navratri
- festivalsDurga Navami 2022: Maha Navami Date, Time, Significance, And Celebrations In Different States
- festivalsHappy Durga Puja 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greetings & Whatsapp Status
- faith mysticismNavratri 2022: Durga Ashtami Timings, Puja Rituals, Fasts And Legend
- faith mysticismNavratri 2022: Four Famous Akhand Jyoti Temples