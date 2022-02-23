ENGLISH
    Shani Uday 2022: Luck Of These Zodiac Signs Will Rise After 24 February

    According to Astrology, when planets change the zodiacs, or rises and sets, it impacts the life of individuals in a direct manner. This year many planets will rise and set, but recently, Shani Dev or the planet Saturn has set in January 2022 and is going to rise on 24 February. Due to this there will an maximum positive effect on certain zodiac signs. Shani or Saturn is known for success and new opportunities. Let us check out which five zodiac signs will be lucky and blessed by Lord Shavi Dev.

    1. Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    Saturn will rise in the 10th part of the horoscope for Aries. Raj Yoga will be formed during this time. Luck will be in your favour during this time. Employed people will get a promotion or an increment. Also, they may get a new job offer. People who are associated with politics will surely benefit. Businessmen will reap new profits and therefore, they can invest in new projects.

    2. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    Due to the rise of Shani Dev on 24 February, Raja Yoga will be formed in Taurus. This is the best time to invest in a new venture or start a new work. Luck will be in your favour and you will get full support during this time. No matter what you do, you will be successful. You will also secure a big position in politics, if you choose it as your career.

    3. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    For Cancer, Shani Dev will rise in the seventh part of this zodiac. Raj Yoga will be formed in the centre during this time. Luck will be in your favour. If you have a partner in business then you will reap economic benefits. People related to iron, petroleum, mines industry will get special benefits. Your spouse will also support you.

    4. Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    In the fourth house of Libra, the Saturn will rise. This means not only your luck will be in your favour, but there will be happiness as well. The ruling planet of Libra is Venus. Friendship can be seen between Venus and Saturn. Talking about your financial condition, it will improve tremendously. Your colleagues will appreciate your work at the office.

    5. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    People who are associated with politics will get a good post. You can get a royalty during this period. Businessmen can invest in new ventures and they can signs new deals as well. Also, if you like, you can invest in the stock market. Also, you status will increase and luck will be in your favour.

    Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
