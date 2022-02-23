Shani Uday 2022: Luck Of These Zodiac Signs Will Rise After 24 February

1. Aries: 21 March - 19 April Saturn will rise in the 10th part of the horoscope for Aries. Raj Yoga will be formed during this time. Luck will be in your favour during this time. Employed people will get a promotion or an increment. Also, they may get a new job offer. People who are associated with politics will surely benefit. Businessmen will reap new profits and therefore, they can invest in new projects.

2. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Due to the rise of Shani Dev on 24 February, Raja Yoga will be formed in Taurus. This is the best time to invest in a new venture or start a new work. Luck will be in your favour and you will get full support during this time. No matter what you do, you will be successful. You will also secure a big position in politics, if you choose it as your career.

3. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For Cancer, Shani Dev will rise in the seventh part of this zodiac. Raj Yoga will be formed in the centre during this time. Luck will be in your favour. If you have a partner in business then you will reap economic benefits. People related to iron, petroleum, mines industry will get special benefits. Your spouse will also support you.

4. Libra: 23 September - 22 October In the fourth house of Libra, the Saturn will rise. This means not only your luck will be in your favour, but there will be happiness as well. The ruling planet of Libra is Venus. Friendship can be seen between Venus and Saturn. Talking about your financial condition, it will improve tremendously. Your colleagues will appreciate your work at the office.