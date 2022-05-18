Happy Shani Jayanti 2022: Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages, And Images Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Shani Jayanti is a very significant festival in the Hindu culture and traditions. From the astrological angle, it happens to be the birthday of Lord Shani. Saturday is believed to be is governed by Shani. He is the most powerful planet in the entire series of celestial luminaries.

Shani is said to be the son of the Sun (Surya), and Chaya (Shadow), and has a natural enmity with his father. He is the deity for discipline, and he exercises a slow impact on people and their lifestyles. He bestows success and accomplishments only for the efforts and hard work that people put in. People need to be disciplined in order to fetch positive results from Lord Shani.

This year Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, 30 May 2022. This auspicious day is very significant due to many reasons. Shani Jayanti is the celebrated birthday of Lord Shani. This day usually occurs on Amavasya of Baisakh month, He is the celestial teacher who punishes or rewards a human being according to their deeds when the time is right. He normally chooses people with vices and teaches them virtues such as selflessness, gratitude, kindness, and empathy. During sade sati, which lasts for seven and a half years, he teaches us all the lessons to be learned in our lifetime. Scroll down the article and send inspiring and heartwarming Shani Jayanti 2022 messages, greetings, quotes, sms, messages and images to your friends, family. Loved ones and peers.

Shani Jayanti Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages And Images

May Lord Shani pardon your errors, accidental or intentional, and unburden your karma baggage in his own inscrutable way. Happy Shani Jayanti!

Let Lord Shani bless you, your friends, and the entire world. Wishing you and everyone around you a very happy Shani Jayanti this year!

May Lord Shani help you evolve, from an immature newbie to a seasoned pro in all aspects of life. Wishing you a memorable shani Jayanti!

May lord Shani give you the wisdom to look within and use the hidden lessons from your past to rectify and build your future! Happy Shani Jayanti!

Lord Shani, help you taste success on personal, professional, spiritual, and emotional fronts, this year!

Use the bricks that others have thrown at you as steppingstones to your long-lasting success. Wishing you blessings of Lord Shani, this year!

Dear Lord Shani, you teach us lessons in the present, the value of which we realize in the future, thank you for letting me realize my true potential. Wish you a divine Shani Jayanti!

From an immature cry baby to the independent self-reliant person that you have become today, this is only possible because of Lord Shani's blessings. Wishing you a very happy Shani Jayanti!

Let this entire world live in peace, prosperity and joy this year in 2022. Wishing everyone a very blessed and happy Shani Jayanti!

Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:00 [IST]