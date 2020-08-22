Samvatsari 2020: Significance Of This Festival Among The Jain Community Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Samvatsari is a festival celebrated on the last day of the Paryushan Parv by the Jain Shwetambar Shrisangh community. On this day, people belonging to the Jain community seek forgiveness for their deeds, acts and wrongdoings committed intentionally or unintentionally. This year the festival falls on 22 August 2020. People apologise to their family members, friends and other people for the mistakes committed inadvertently.

Significance Of Samvatsari

The Samvatsari is usually observed on the last day of Paryushan Parv which began this year on 15 August 2020.

Paryushan Parv is basically an eight-day festival during which the Jain community offers prayers.

This day is also known as Pardon Day.

The Jain people apologise for their mistakes which are also known as Micchami Dukkadam.

Paryushan Parv is considered to be a significant festival for people belonging to the Jain community.

People also share gifts with each other to express their apologies and gratitude to each other.

The date may differ according to the different regions.

The Shwetambaras celebrate Samvatsari on the eighth day of Paryushan while the Digambaras observe the festival on the tenth day as Das Lakshan Parv.

The Samvatsari observed by the Shwetambaras usually coincides with the Ganesh Chaturthi every year.