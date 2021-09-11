Samvatsari 2021: Micchami Dukaddam Wishes, Greetings And Messages To Share Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

An annual forgiveness day in the Jain community, this year Samvatsari will be celebrated on 10-11 September. This special day is observed on the last day of the Paryushana Shwerambar sect of Jainism and is called Paryushana Parv. To greet family, friends and colleagues, people use the popular phrase 'Micchami Dukaddam'. The term is used to seek forgiveness. This festival is considered to be one of the holiest festivals for the Jain community and usually in mid-August and September.

On Samvatsari, Jains observe fast and perform Pratikraman together. As per the Jain calendar, this day is observed on Shukla Panchami in the Bhadrapada month, which is the 8th day of Paryushan Parva.

Jains are staunch supporters of forgiveness and believe that the forgiving plead is not beneficial for the present life but all previous lives. They ask for forgiveness from all living beings for the faults they may have made, whether intentionally or unintentionally in thought, word or deed. On this auspicious day, alms are given to the poor and the picture of a Jina (great teacher) is carried through the streets as a ritual. The believers undertake a communal confession and send letters asking for forgiveness. This festival is also known by the name of 'Kshama yachna divas (apology-seeking day), daya divas (kindness day), and ahimsa divas (non-violence day).

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot celebrate this beautiful festival or wish our near and dear ones on Samvatsari, therefore, we have curated some heartwarming messages, wishes greetings and Facebook status for you which will capture the spirit of this festival.

1. 'Micchami Dukaddam! Sending you heartwarming wishes and blessings on Samvatsari.

2. man vachan kaya se jante ajante app sab ka man dukhaya ho to haat jodker aap sab se mishhami dukkadam karte hai.

3. On the pious occasion of Samvatsari, I ask for your forgiveness. Please accept me with your love and affection. Micchami Dukaddam.

4. Paryushan Ka Aagman Hai Dharam Dhyan Ki Rut Hai Dharam Karo Karm Ko Todo Yahi Sandesh Duniya Ko Do "Jeeo Aur Jeene Do" Ahinsa Parmo Dharm" Jai Jinendra!

5. EK Din Ke 24 Ghante, Ej Ghate Ke 60 Minute, Ek Minute ke 60 Seconds, Hazaro Lamahe and Hazaro Lamhe mein Ek Awaaz, Micchami Dukaddam.

6. Ver Nu Karo Visarjan, Prem Nu Karo Sarjan, Man, Vachan, Kaya Thi Janta Ajanta Aapna Dil Ne Dubhavyu Hot to Aap Ne Mara Antah Karan Purvak Na Michhami Dukkadam!

7. Man Chnchal Chhe, Jibh Agni Chhe,Chhatay kaya Janta Ajanta Kya pan Kadvas Avi Verani Hoy, Tamara Dil Ne Thes Pahochi Hoy to Man Vachan thi Kaya thi 'Michhami Dukkadam'

8. Is choti si zindagi me, Hamari aap se choti si mulaqat mein, Kabhi bhi, Kahi bhi, Jaane Anjaane Mein Ki Gayi Bhul Ke Liye Kshamayachna

9. Navkar mara man mai che, Jain maro darm che, Grudev ma mara pran che, Mox ni mane apeksha che... Bole chale Michhami Dukkadam..

10. Samvasri pratikraman se phle me ap sab se apne dil se Michami Dukdam mangta hu.Agar jane anjane mene kabhi b ksi b mod dukaya ho to mujhe maf kardena.

Story first published: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 13:59 [IST]