Sakat Chauth Vrat 2021: Muhurta, Rituals And Vrat Katha Of This Festival

Sakat Chauth, also known as Sankashti Chaturthi is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata. The festival falls every month and the one falling in the month of Magh, a Hindu month is considered to be the most significant one. This year the Sakat Chauth will be observed on 31 January 2021. People observe this festival with utmost dedication and devotion.

Date And Muhurta

Every year the Chaturthi tithi in the month of Magh is observed as the Sakat Chauth. Since this year the date falls on 31 January 2021, the tithi for Sakat Chauth will begin at 08:24 pm on 31 January 2021. The tithi will end at 06:24 pm on 1 February 2021. People will be offering the Arghya (a water offering) to the moon on the night of 31 January 2021. People can observe fast on 1 February 2021.

Rituals

On this day, first of all, you need to wake up early and perform your daily routine.

After this, they should take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Those who wish to observe a fast on Sankashti Chaturthi should wear red clothes.

Now you need to worship Lord Ganesha and for this, first of all, place the idol of Lord Ganesha in a clean place.

Offer dhoop, ghee, fruits, flowers, sesame seeds, sweet potatoes, ladoos and modak to Lord Ganesha.

You can also offer jaggery, druva and guava to the deity.

Seek forgiveness and blessings from Lord Ganesha.

During the night, offer Arghya to the Moon. While you are offering Arghya to the moon, make sure it contains roli, chandan, honey and milk.

Vrat Katha Of Sakat Chaturthi

The story behind observing Sakat Chaturthi is quite interesting. According to the Hindu scriptures, once there lived a king who ordered the potter living in his kingdom to prepare beautiful clay vessels. The potter agreed to make the vessels. But when he tried to bake the vessels after giving them the desired shape, he couldn't bake them. The fire in the baking furnace couldn't burn well. After so many failed attempts, the potter went to the king and narrated his problem. The king then sought advice from the royal priest.

The royal priest suggested that sacrificing children before burning the furnace could solve the problem. Thus, the king ordered for sacrificing the children till the furnace was ready to bake the vessels. Every day, a child from the kingdom was sacrificed and this increased the fire in the furnace. Then came the turn of an old woman's only son. She got worried as sacrificing her only son would make her alone and helpless in this world. So she gave her son some hazelnut along with druva and roli. She asked her son to pray to Sakat Mata and Lord Ganesha. The son agreed and left for the place where the sacrifice was performed. He kept praying to the deities to save his life. While his mother too observed a fast on the Chaturthi tithi of Magh month. Pleased by the prayers of both son and his mother, Sakat Mata and Lord Ganesha made the fire ignite in the furnace before the sacrifice of the boy could begin. Seeing the furnace burn extensively, the sacrifice was called off. Also, those who were sacrificed came back to life. The Goddess blessed the old woman and said those who worship the deities with pure intentions on Sakat Chaturthi will be blessed with a long life.

Since then people have been observing the festival by performing all the rituals.

Significance

People prepare Tilkut (a sweet prepared by crushed sesame seeds and jaggery) on this day.

They offer the Tilkut to Lord Ganesha and worship Him to seek His blessings.

Since tilkut is prepared on this day, the festival is also known as 'Tilkuta Chauth'. It is also known as Vraktundi Chaturthi, as the day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

It is said that those who observe a fast on this day, their children are blessed with a long and healthy life.

Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day can bless a person with health and prosperity.