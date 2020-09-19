Rosh Hashanah 2020: All You Need To Know About This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Rosh Hashanah is an important Jewish festival that marks the Jewish New Year. According to Jewish mythology, Rosh Hashanah was the day when God created Adam, the first man on the earth. This year the festival began on 18 September 2020 and will go on till the morning of 20 September 2020. Jewish people observe this festival as the 'birthday of the world'. Today we are going to tell you more about this day.

Rosh Hashanah is also known as Yom Teruah which means the day of shouting and blasting. The first two days in a Jewish calendar is known as Tishrei 1 and 2. People engage in merrymaking and festivities.

The festival also marks the beginning of 'Days of Awe', a 10-day long period which is all about introspection and repentance. The Day of Awe comes to a peak on the 10th day which is celebrated as Yom Kippur or as the Day of Atonement.

Significance

The word 'Rosh Hashanah' means 'the first' and 'head of the year'.

People light candles in the evening and exchange sweets with each other.

Special meals and dishes are prepared for this festival and people enjoy the same with their loved ones.

Special prayers are performed which include the rituals of blowing the ram's horn (shofar) in the mornings of the Rosh Hashanah.

Jewish people believe that their actions on Rosh Hashanah make a huge impact on their future.

People seek blessings from the Almighty. They request the Almighty to bestow peace, love and humanity on the earth.