Rishi Panchami 2021: Date, Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Importance Festivals

Rishi Panchami is also known as Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami and as per the English calendar, it falls in August or September. Usually observed two days after Hartalika Teej and one day after Ganesh Chaturthi, it is less of a festival and more of a fasting day.

On this day, women observe vrats (fasts) to pay obeisance to the 'Sapta Rishis', which when translated in English means 'Seven Sages' to get themselves purified from Rajaswala Dosha. This year, the day falls on 11 September. The vrat and rituals performed by the devotees have strict guidelines so that the purity of the soul and body is intact. In ancient times, it is said that devotees only consumed fruits that grew underground. In Maharashtra, a special dish is made on this day called 'Rishi Panchami Bhaji' while breaking the fast at the end of the day.

Rishi Panchami 2021: Date, Muhurat and Timings

Rishi Panchami on Saturday, September 11, 2021

Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat - 11:03 AM to 01:32 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 29 Mins

Panchami Tithi Begins - 09:57 PM on Sep 10, 2021

Panchami Tithi Ends - 07:37 PM on Sep 11, 2021

Rishi Panchami 2021: Puja Vidhi

Rishi Panchami is observed mostly by married women and therefore, let us see how the puja vidhi is performed.

Get up at dawn and take bath to cleanse yourself. If the bath ritual is done on the banks of the Ganga or Yamuna or Godavari rivers, then it is believed to be more fruitful.

The bathing mixture consists of pure items like milk, curd, basil, and butter, as it detoxifies the body and purifies the soul.

After taking bath, wear clean clothes and sprinkle the holy water on your head and in all corners of your house on this auspicious day.

One has to observe fast the whole day and worship Lord Ganesha, seven sages and Arundhati to seek their blessings.

Women make 'prasads' for God and wash the feet of their husbands by chanting mantras and offering Durva grass and sweets to him in the morning.

The day becomes more auspicious if prayers are chanted for Lord Ganesha as he removes all obstacles for one's path.

Further, one has to worship all nine planets or Navgraha such as Sun, Moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, Mercury, Rahu and Ketu. One can worship them by installing Navgraha idols, by wearing Navgraha lockets or by performing Navgraha pujas and yantras.

Rishi Panchami 2021: History And Importance

The festival is celebrated to honour the great deeds of Saptarishi. On this day people engage in worshipping the seven sages namely Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadvaja, Vishwamithra, Gauthama, Jamadagni and Vashishta. In Hinduism, there is also a belief that menstruating women are contaminated and during their menstrual cycle, they cannot enter the kitchen for cooking, participate in any religious activities or touch any family members. If the process is not followed then they will be cursed with Rajaswala Dosha. Therefore, Rishi Panchami fasting is advised to get rid of Rajaswala Dosha. This day is more popular among Nepali Hindus and in few regions, three days of Hartalika Teej fasting ends on Rishi Panchami.