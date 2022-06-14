Rishi Panchami 2022:Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, And Diet Restrictions Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Rishi Panchami, a term that itself suggests that this is a day for remembering our ancient rishis or sages. This day is dedicated to Saptarshis such as Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha who lived what they preached while training many more to the ascetic order.

We owe a lot to our Rishis who gave ancient India the most respectable status throughout the world. They were seers and not thinkers. Rishi Panchami is the day to recognize all their efforts and services to mankind and celebrate their ancestral presence in our life.

Rishi Panchami rituals are actually done to remove the traces of sin that have come in our way of bliss. Fasting is the main focus of the Rishi Panchami ritual. Women in the menstruating phase of their lives must follow the no-touch rule rather strictly. They are barred from doing any work in the kitchen and any household chores. If she violates it, it is termed as rajaswala dosha which can be removed only by performing the Rishi Panchami vrat. This is also known as Bhai Panchami, which is dedicated to tying rakhis to brothers by women while praying for their well-being at all levels. Scroll down to know more

Rishi Panchami 2022-Date And Time

Rishi Panchami is celebrated on the fifth lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar. This year Rishi Panchami falls on 01 September 2022.

The Panchami Tithi begins at 03:23 am on 31 August 2022 and it ends at 02:49 pm on 01 September 2022. Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat occurs from 11:12 am and continue till 01:41 pm on 01 September 2022.

Rishi Panchami 2022: -Legend Associated With This Day

Once upon a time, there lived a Brahmin in the city of Vidarbha with his wife, daughter and son. The daughter was married to a cultured Brahmin man, who met with an untimely demise, leaving the wife distraught and widowed. The wife, returned to her parental home, and started a new life, a few days after which her body became worm-infested due to no reason.

When consulted, the sages suggested that it can be a carried over rajaswala dosh from her previous birth. The enlightened rishi glanced through her past lives and opined that Rishi Panchami vrat will address this issue effectively. He said that she had made the mistake of touching the kitchen utensils while she was menstruating and had not observed the Rishi Panchami vrat soon after that. Performing this vrat with an unshakeable faith will restore her body to its original shape and past karma can be erased. The girl duly observed his suggestions and the problem cleared on its own.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Puja Rituals

On the auspicious day of Rishi Panchami, take bath in the early hours of dawn, and create a square shaped mandal, using haldi and kumkum (vermillion). Image of saptarshis must be placed on the mandal. Pure water and panchamrit must be poured over the image. You can also arrange seven betel nuts symbolizing the rishis. Apply tika made of sandalwoodon the image or betel nuts. Offer flowers and garlands, yagnyopavit (sacred thread that brahmins wear). And white clothes to wear. Also offer fruits, sweets, incense sticks. This procedure is done near the bank of a river in several regions. Women are advised not to consume cereals post puja rituals. A special type of rice is prepared for this purpose.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Diet Restrictions

Every culture follows a different diet structure for Rishi Panchami, It used to be an all vegetables and no grain diet in the ancient times.

In epic Maharashtra, on this day, a special dish with vegetables, known as Rishi Panchami bhaji is cooked for the vrat. This contains only a dash of spices and not an excess of them. The vrat commences by consuming this Bhaji that is prepared using vegetables like Amaranth leaves, suran, sweet potato, , potato, groundnut, pumpkin, and raw plantain. The diet, strengthens the body mind and heart and improves digestion as well.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:00 [IST]