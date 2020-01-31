Ratha Saptami 2020: Know The Puja Vidhi Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Ratha Saptami is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism which is celebrated on the seventh day of the waxing moon in the month of Magh. Since this is the time when the Sun moves towards the northern hemisphere, which results at the end of the winter season and the onset of the harvest season for Rabi crops. This year the festival will be celebrated on 1 February 2020. This is also known as Surya Jayanti as devotees believe this was the day when the Sun came into existence.

If you are celebrating Ratha Saptami for the first time, then scroll down the article to know about the rituals practiced on this day.

Things That You'll Need For Ratha Saptami

Every Puja comprises a few things that are used for worshipping the deity and the same applies to Ratha Saptami. Here's what you must be included in your list if you are about to perform the puja on this day.

1. Idol or picture of Lord Surya (Sun)

2. Flowers and green leaves

3. Akshat (Rice grains)

3. Coconut

4. Green Banana

5. Betel leaves and nuts

6. Jaggery

7. Mango leaves

8. Sesame seeds

9. Seasonal fruits

10. Gangajal (Water from river Ganges)

11. Turmeric and Kumkum (Vermillon)

Rituals Of Ratha Saptami

While you begin with the worshipping of Lord Sun on the Ratha Saptami, you must remember that the rituals must be performed before the Sunrise.

Clean your house and wash the mango leaves. After this, decorate the leaves on the doors, windows and other important places.

The rituals of Ratha Saptami includes taking a holy dip into a river or pond before Arunodya (before sunrise). In case, you are unable to take a holy in a pond or river, you can have a bath at your home as well.

Once you have taken a holy dip in the water, you need to offer, milk, Gangajal, flowers and some sweets to Lord Surya. While taking a bath, one should also offer flower leaves, milk, and sweetmeats to Lord Surya.

While you are offering to Lord Surya, you can also perform the 'Gayatri Mantra', 'Adityahridayam' and 'Surya Sahasranaam' Jaap. You can also recite the Mantras while you are bathing or once you have taken bath.

Perform Arghyadan (sacred offering of water) while you are chanting the mantras. The mantra for Arghyadan is:

SaptasaptivahaprIta saptalOkapradIpana |

saptamI sahitO dEva gRuhaaNaarGyam divaakara |

You need to offer the Gangajal (water from River Ganges) to Lord Surya while you are half submerged in the water body. Make sure you are standing straight.

After this, you can come out of the water body and then you can clean a small area on the floor and wipe it with Gangajal or normal water.

Worship Lord Ganesha by lighting a Diya (an earthen lamp). You can also offer flowers, Akshat and turmeric to the idol.

After this apply turmeric and kumkum (vermillon) paste as 'tilak' on the chariot of Lord Surya.

Break a coconut on a clean floor and spread its water around you.

Once you are done with this, light two Diyas using pure Ghee and cotton wicks. After this, place the Diyas in front of Lord Surya.

You need to offer jaggery, some Akshat, flowers, leaves, and turmeric on the chariot of Lord Surya.

After this, offer banana, milk, flowers, betel nuts and leaves to Lord Surya.

Light some incense sticks and dhoop using kapoor (camphor). Offer some white, red and yellow flowers to Lord Surya.

Offer a garland of flowers to the God and put some dakshina (coins) in front of His idol. Now you can offer some sweets to Him.

At last, the reciting of Surya Chalisa is followed by Surya Aarti.