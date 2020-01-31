ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ratha Saptami 2020: Know The Puja Vidhi Of This Festival

    By

    Ratha Saptami is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism which is celebrated on the seventh day of the waxing moon in the month of Magh. Since this is the time when the Sun moves towards the northern hemisphere, which results at the end of the winter season and the onset of the harvest season for Rabi crops. This year the festival will be celebrated on 1 February 2020. This is also known as Surya Jayanti as devotees believe this was the day when the Sun came into existence.

    If you are celebrating Ratha Saptami for the first time, then scroll down the article to know about the rituals practiced on this day.

    Ratha Saptami 2020: Know The Muhurta, Significance And Benefits

    Things That You'll Need For Ratha Saptami

    Every Puja comprises a few things that are used for worshipping the deity and the same applies to Ratha Saptami. Here's what you must be included in your list if you are about to perform the puja on this day.

    1. Idol or picture of Lord Surya (Sun)

    2. Flowers and green leaves

    3. Akshat (Rice grains)

    3. Coconut

    4. Green Banana

    5. Betel leaves and nuts

    6. Jaggery

    7. Mango leaves

    8. Sesame seeds

    9. Seasonal fruits

    10. Gangajal (Water from river Ganges)

    11. Turmeric and Kumkum (Vermillon)

    Rituals Of Ratha Saptami

    • While you begin with the worshipping of Lord Sun on the Ratha Saptami, you must remember that the rituals must be performed before the Sunrise.
    • Clean your house and wash the mango leaves. After this, decorate the leaves on the doors, windows and other important places.
    • The rituals of Ratha Saptami includes taking a holy dip into a river or pond before Arunodya (before sunrise). In case, you are unable to take a holy in a pond or river, you can have a bath at your home as well.
    • Once you have taken a holy dip in the water, you need to offer, milk, Gangajal, flowers and some sweets to Lord Surya. While taking a bath, one should also offer flower leaves, milk, and sweetmeats to Lord Surya.
    • While you are offering to Lord Surya, you can also perform the 'Gayatri Mantra', 'Adityahridayam' and 'Surya Sahasranaam' Jaap. You can also recite the Mantras while you are bathing or once you have taken bath.
    • Perform Arghyadan (sacred offering of water) while you are chanting the mantras. The mantra for Arghyadan is:

    SaptasaptivahaprIta saptalOkapradIpana |

    saptamI sahitO dEva gRuhaaNaarGyam divaakara |

    • You need to offer the Gangajal (water from River Ganges) to Lord Surya while you are half submerged in the water body. Make sure you are standing straight.
    • After this, you can come out of the water body and then you can clean a small area on the floor and wipe it with Gangajal or normal water.
    • Worship Lord Ganesha by lighting a Diya (an earthen lamp). You can also offer flowers, Akshat and turmeric to the idol.
    • After this apply turmeric and kumkum (vermillon) paste as 'tilak' on the chariot of Lord Surya.
    • Break a coconut on a clean floor and spread its water around you.
    • Once you are done with this, light two Diyas using pure Ghee and cotton wicks. After this, place the Diyas in front of Lord Surya.
    • You need to offer jaggery, some Akshat, flowers, leaves, and turmeric on the chariot of Lord Surya.
    • After this, offer banana, milk, flowers, betel nuts and leaves to Lord Surya.
    • Light some incense sticks and dhoop using kapoor (camphor). Offer some white, red and yellow flowers to Lord Surya.
    • Offer a garland of flowers to the God and put some dakshina (coins) in front of His idol. Now you can offer some sweets to Him.
    • At last, the reciting of Surya Chalisa is followed by Surya Aarti.

    More RATHA SAPTAMI 2020 News

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue