Ratha Saptami 2020: Know The Muhurta, Significance And Benefits

Ratha Saptami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the seventh day of the waxing moon in Magh (the 11th month as per the Hindu Calendar). The festival symbolises the movement of Sun towards the Northern Hemisphere. Ratha Saptami also symbolises the end of the winter season and the onset of the harvest season for the Rabi crops. This year the festival will be observed on 1 February 2020. In case, you are willing to celebrate this festival, then read this article to know about the muhurta (auspicious timing), significance and the benefits associated with this auspicious festival.

Muhurta For Ratha Saptami

On the Ratha Saptami people usually wake up and take a holy bath early in the morning. The holy bath usually benefits the devotees if performed during the auspicious timing. Therefore, the muhurta for Snan (bath) on Ratha Saptami will be from 05:24 am to 07:10 am. During this time, the devotee can take a holy bath to begin the worship.

However, the muhurta of Ratha Saptami will begin from 03:51 pm on 31 January 2020 and the muhurta will end at 06:21 pm on 1 February 2020.

The sunrise will be at 07:10 am.

Significance Of Ratha Saptami

The festival is also known as Surya Jayanti as devotees believe this is the day when the Sun was born in the universe.

The festival Ratha Saptami contains two words which mean chariot and seven respectively.

In Hindu Mythology, it is said that Lord Surya (sun) rides on a chariot pulled by seven horses and since the Saptami of Magh month, he moves in the North-Eastern direction to face the Northern hemisphere, the festival is known as Ratha Saptami. In some parts of India people also celebrate this day as Surya Jayanti.

Many farmers across the country, celebrate this day as their New Year.

People gather at the Sun temples across the country to worship Lord Surya and seek his blessings.

Benefits Of Ratha Saptami

Those who observe Rath Saptami and worship Lord Surya are blessed with enlightenment, positivity and strength.

Legend has it that by taking holy dip into the water, the person will recover from all types of illness and diseases.

In Hindu Mythology, it is believed that taking bath in the river or pond purifies one's soul and mind.

People also observe a strict vrat (fast) on this day and it is believed that observing the fast blesses one with wisdom, long life and good health.