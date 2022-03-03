Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Status, Greetings and Messages Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

A well-known saint, reformer, religious leader, he was one of the prominent figures in Indian history. Ramkrishna Paramahamsa was born as Gadadhar Chattopadhyay on 18 February 1863 and he hailed from a Bengali rural family in Hoogly district, West Bengal. He was a devotee of Goddess Kali and turned into a priest at the popular Dakshineshwar temple.

Saint Ramakrishna was a prominent disciple of Vivekananda and through Ramkrishna Mission, he popularised his guru's philosophy and teachings. He is also believed to be the modern reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. He believed in the purity of mind and encouraged everyone to understand the ultimate reality of life.

To honour him, every year Ramakrishna Jayanti is celebrated and this year marks his 186th birth anniversary which falls on 04 March 2022. Scroll down the article to read Ramakrishna Jayanti wishes, images, quotes, sms, WhatsApp status, greetings and messages and share with your family, friends, peers and colleagues on this auspicious day.

The world is indeed a mixture of truth and make-believe. Discard the make-believe and take the truth.

All religions are true and God can be reached by different religions. Many rivers flow in many ways, but they fall into the sea. They all are one.

Sugar and sand may be mixed together, but the ant rejects the sand and goes off with the sugar grain; so pious men lift the good from the bad.

Women and gold keep men immersed in worldliness. The woman is disarmed when you view her as the manifestation of the Divine Mother.

God is everywhere but He is most manifest in man. To serve man as God. That is as good as worshipping God.

As a toy fruit or a toy elephant reminds one of the real fruit and the living animal, so do the images that are worshipped remind one of the God who is formless and eternal.

As the water of the ocean is now calm and next agitated into waves, so are Brahman and Maya. The ocean in the tranquil state is Brahman, and in the turbulent state, Maya.

To explain God merely after reading the scriptures is explaining to a person the city of Banaras after seeing it only on a map.

Sunlight is one and the same wherever it falls, but only a bright surface like that of water, or of a mirror reflects it fully. So is the light Divine. It falls equally and impartially on all hearts, but the pure and pious hearts of holy men receive and reflect that light well.

When a certain quantity of milk is mixed with double the quantity of water, it requires a good deal of time and labor to condense it. The mind of a worldly man is diluted with the filthy water of impure thoughts, and he has to work long and hard to purify it.