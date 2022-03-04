Phulera Dooj 2022: Date, Time, Aboojh Muhurat, Legend, Celebration And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

The month of Falgun has special significance in the Hindu calendar because the festival of colours, Holi is celebrated in this month as well. Holi starts from the day of Phulera Dooj and it is believed that on this auspicious day, Lord Shri Krishna Himself played Holi with flowers in Mathura. Since then, Phulera Dooj is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in this city. This is a popular festival in Braj, Mathura and nearby areas. Know about Phulera Dooj 2022 date, time, legends, remedies and significance.

Phulera Dooj 2022: Date And Time

Phulera Dooj is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Falgun month. This year it will be celebrated on 04 March. The date of Phulera Dooj will start from 09:36 pm on 3 March and will continue till 08:45 pm on 4 March.

Phulera Dooj 2022: Legends And Stories

Radha is considered to be the goddess of nature and love. When she could not meet Shri Krishna for a very long time, she started feeling very sad. Due to this, the nature and environment around Mathura and Braj almost withered away. The leaves and flowers of trees and plants started to dry up. Seeing Radha's state of mind, all the gopis also got angry with Krishna. When Shri Krishna came to know what happened to the environment, he came to meet Radha. She was very happy to meet Lord Krishna and when her mind was pleased then nature blossomed again. The leaves came back to the trees and the garden smelled of flowers again. Krishna plucked a blooming flower and threw it at Radha, teasing her. Then all the gopis also started throwing flowers at each other and everyone played Holi of flowers.

Phulera Dooj 2022: Worship Method And Celebration

Special worship is done in homes and in temples on the day of Phulera Dooj. At the time of worship, Lord Krishna is offered Gulal. The idols of Lord Krishna and Radha are decorated with flowers. Along with this, makeup items are put before Radha to deck her up but keep any one item of makeup with yourself. Cows and calves are served food on this day.

On this devotees worship Lord Krishna and offer prayers to the deity. This is followed by grand festivals, mostly in the northern parts of India, but especially in Braj.

Idols of Radha Krishna are decorated with colourful flowers.

Temples dedicated to Lord Krishna are deckep up with flowers and lights and a colourful mandap is created where the idol is placed. Also, people decorate their altars at home.

Around the waist of Lord Krishna's idol, a small piece of coloured cloth is knotted which symbolises that he is ready for the festival of Holi.

When 'Shayan Bhog' is offered to the deity, then the piece of cloth is removed.

Special bhog is prepared on this day which is first offered to the deity and then it is distributed as prasad to the devotees.

On this day, two important rituals are performed such as 'Samaj Mein Rasiya' and "Sandhya Aarti".

Stories related to Krishna's life are recited, bhajans and kirtans are sung to honour him on this day. People also perform Krishna Leela on this day.

Lord Krishna's idol is sprinkled with gulal to mark the festival of Holi. Then priests play with colours and share it with devotees who gather in the temple premises.

Phulera Dooj 2022: Significance

This festival is a festival related to the spring season and also marks the beginning of the festival of Holi. This festival has special significance for making love relationships and married life happy. Those who feel that life is deprived of love, they must worship Radha-Krishna on this day.

It is said that ads per the astrological calculations, this day is the most auspicious day of the year and doesn't get affected by any negative energy and therefore, it is considered as 'Aboojh Muhurat'. This is the time when people buy properties, vehicles, organise marriage, etc. Devotees believe that one receive the blessings of Radha Krishna on this day and their troubles are removed.

Friday, March 4, 2022, 10:00 [IST]