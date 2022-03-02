Phalguna Amavasya 2022: Date, Time, Pitra Puja Rituals,And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Phalguna or Falgun is known as the last month of the Hindu calendar and Phalguna Amavasya is celebrated because it is the last new moon of the Hindu year. Phalguna month has begun from 17 February this year and the Amavasya falls on the 15th day of Krishna Paksha of this month and therefore, it will be known as Phalguna Amavasya. Let us know more about the Phalguna Amavasya date, time, pitra puja rituals, worship method and significance.

Phalguna Amavasya 2022: Date, Time

In 2022, Phalguna Amavasya falls on Wednesday, 02 March. The Amavasya tithi will begin from 02 March at 01:03 am and will end at 11:04 pm on 02 March. With the beginning of Amavasya Tithi, Mahashivratri will also end.

The year is special because two yoga will be formed Shiva Yoga and Siddhi Yoga. Shiva Yoga will remain till 08:21 in the morning, after that Siddha Yoga will take place. It is believed that this time is perfect for doing any auspicious work and success is definite.

Siddha Yoga will remain till 05:43 am on 03 March. Any work done in these auspicious yogas becomes successful. On the day of Falgun Amavasya Shiva Yoga is till 08:21 am and after that Siddha Yoga will take place which will remain till 05:43 am on 03 March.

Phalguna Amavasya 2022: Pitra Puja Rituals, Worship Method

To pay homage to the ancestors, Pind Daan, Shradh and Tarpan are performed. To be free from Pitra doshas, the auspicious time will begin from 11:30 am and continue till 2:30 am on 2 march. On this day, shradh and donations are performed to ancestors to get rid of sins.

There is a belief that if tarpan is performed on this day along with shradh rituals and pind daan, then the soul of ancestors become happy and the family members will receive blessings in the form of happiness and peace.

On this day, people wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip to cleanse themselves in a river. After cleansing themselves, they worship their ancestors, perform tarpan, shradh and donation as per the auspicious time. Also, people observe fast on this day to pay homage to their ancestors and pray for their peace. Food is offered to the poor or needy and making kheer is essential on this day.

A peepal tree is planted on this day, it is worshipped by walking all the way around it. Shani dev is also worshipped on Phalgun Amavasya. Blue flowers, bitter oil, black cloth, black sesame is offer to a temple dedicated to Shani dev.

Phalguna Amavasya 2022: Significance

Phalguna Amavasya finds special significance in the religious texts or scriptures. The day holds immense significance as it is on this day family members pay homage to their ancestors and receive their blessings. It is believed if the soul of their ancestors is pleased, then they will bless their family with happiness, well being and prosperity.

Apart from that, there is a popular belief that if one offers arghya to the Sun God or Surya dev on this day, then one will be liberated from all the planetary defects and also receive the blessings of the Sun God. Fairs are also organised on this day. Legends have it that all deities reside on the banks of the Sangam river on Phalguna Amavasya and therefore, taking a holy dip in this water hold immense significance.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 12:45 [IST]